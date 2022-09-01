Maple Ridge announces list of Innovation Challenge finalists

This is the second year that the City of Maple Ridge has run this Innovation Challenge program for community businesses. (The City of Maple Ridge/The News)

7 local businesses now have the chance to win thousands of dollars

The City of Maple Ridge has announced the finalists for this year’s Innovation Challenge program.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge launches second Innovation Challenge

On Aug. 29, the city posted the list of seven finalists through their official Facebook page, which included a wide variety of businesses throughout the community.

The Innovation Challenge finalists are:

Maple Ridge Florist

Town and Country Vintage Home Ltd.

Haney Builders Supplies

Pitt Meadows Plumbing & Mechanical Systems Ltd.

WildPlay Maple Ridge

Tin Tech Inc.

The Nut

Each of these local businesses will be competing for one of the three cash prizes, consisting of $4,000 for first place, $2,000 for second place, and $1,000 for third place.

Each of these finalists will submit a one to two minute video presentation that demonstrates the innovation within their workplace culture.

These videos will then be judged by an independent panel that will evaluate the level of innovation present in each organization.

Winners for the Innovation Challenge are expected to be announced sometime in September.