Maple Ridge city hall is inviting public feedback about a new park plan in the Albion area. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge asks for feedback about new Albion area park

Features include spray park, games tables, playground equipment and a court

Maple Ridge Parks, Recreation and Culture has released its plans for a new park, and is inviting public feedback.

The new park will be located at 241A Street and 112th Avenue, and is 0.82 hectares, or two acres, in size.

It will feature a splash park, sports court, picnic areas, toddler playground with tot swings, and a main playground. There will be a zip line, play tower, outdoor ping-pong and foosball tables, and more in the main playground.

The site will also feature a junior pump track, large open lawn areas and trails.

The parks concept was designed using public comments received during a spring 2021 community engagement process in the Albion area. The top five amenities requested were all included in the design.

The city has an online comment form at documents.mapleridge.ca where members of the community can offer their comments.

Construction on the project is expected to start this year.

