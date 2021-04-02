The same suspect vehicle appears to have been used in two trailer thefts in March. (Special to The News)

The same suspect vehicle appears to have been used in two trailer thefts in March. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge business park plagued by thieves

Ridge Meadows RCMP have video images of two trailer thefts

After years of frustration, business owners in a Maple Ridge industrial park are hopeful that video images of thieves at work will result in arrests.

The News published a story last week about a thief who could be seen on camera stealing a trailer from Elemental Surface Restoration, which is located on 115A Avenue.

Soon there were calls from other businesses in the area, which is located just east of Golden Ears Way as drivers exit the Golden Ears Bridge.

READ ALSO: Thief caught on camera stealing trailer from Maple Ridge business

They describe a plague of bandits stealing trailers and vehicles, breaking into businesses, all while virtually waving at security cameras.

“It’s been an absolute nightmare,” said Hooman Abshar of Ultra Tune Automotive. “I have multiple RCMP officers’ business cards.”

Incredibly, an engine that was delivered to the business was stolen. Thieves attempted to remove catalytic converters from vehicles. A customer’s truck was actually stolen before it had been repaired, and broke down a block away.

Abshar has video of a thief sitting in a boat trying to siphon gas. “He left a huge mess.”

He had to put a fence around the business, at a cost of $6,000 to $7,000, to slow the bandits down. It has definitely helped, he said.

“It’s tough to work so hard, and have your livelihood taken from you like that,” he said.

Nearby, Certified Autosound and Security lost $60,000 worth of stock after a break-in during January 2020. Manager Tyler Neault said the thieves broke into the Red Cross building in the unit next door, which did not sound any alarms. They then cut their way through a wall to get into the Certified shop.

Security video shows the thieves coming and going

“They were in and out of here the whole weekend,” said Neault.

There was also a clear image of their BMW, and a “super clear” picture of the culprit. So far, there have been no arrests.

The store has been broken into three times in the past four years, he said.

On March 12, a week before the theft of the trailer at Elemental Surface Restoration, a trailer was also stolen from Stonecutter Concrete Cutting on 201A Street.

The same truck was used in both trailer thefts, the earlier theft at Stone also used a stolen company truck. They had three locks on the trailer, and all were cut off.

They lost $75,000 worth of concrete cutting equipment. A company spokesman said they have been breaking into this shop for three years, and the business has multiple files with the RCMP. Some of the stolen items include specialized tools of the trade which would be useful to a very limited number of people, he said.

“There is definitely a crew working the area,” was his assessment.

He said it is a “terrible hit” for a small business to suddenly lose tools and other equipment vital to their work, and insurance doesn’t always cover the losses.

For example, when he lost his heavy trailer, insurance offered him $40 per day to rent a replacement.

“You can’t rent a bike for $40 a day,” he laughed.

He is hopeful that a suspect can be identified.

“The police should have a pretty good trail,” he said.

Const. Julie Klaussner of Ridge Meadows RCMP said they are still working on theses cases: “Ridge Meadows RCMP confirms they are investigating two recent trailer thefts. No arrests have been made yet and the investigation is ongoing.”

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

crimemaple ridgePitt MeadowsRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Johnson & Johnson testing COVID-19 vaccine on teens in Canada and U.S.
Next story
Pope on Good Friday hears children tell of pandemic losses

Just Posted

Chef Trevor Randle, center, with a culinary arts student, left, and a farmer, right. (Special to The News)
Pork to be highlighted in Culinary Programs at Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows high schools

Part of the BC Agriculture in the Classroom Foundation’s Spotlight Series

An image of the suspect and his vehicle have been captured by security cameras. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge business park plagued by thieves

Ridge Meadows RCMP have video images of two trailer thefts

Police are happy with the results of Project C.O.R.E so far. (The News files)
Maple Ridge pilot project making downtown streets safer is a success say police

Project C.O.R.E. will continue in April

A ballistic vest and suspected meth and cocaine were seized by the Uniformed Gang Enforcement Team from a vehicle in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)
Gang enforcement team makes bust in Maple Ridge

Seizes meth, coke, bullet-proof vest in mall parking lot

A GoFundMe has been set up for Tracy Dass and her children Linden, 10, and Rylee, 5, whose townhouse sustained major damage after a fire in a neighbouring unit Tuesday morning. (GoFundMe/Special to The News)
Friend starts GoFundMe for Maple Ridge family displaced by townhouse fire

Family needs support for lost wages and food

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 832 new COVID cases and five deaths as third wave continues

There have been 787, 649 vaccine doses administered, including 87,394 second doses

Photo courtesy Big White Ski Resort
Health advisory issued after Kelowna ski resort restaurant party

The health advisory comes after videos of a party at a Big White restaurant surfaced

Lucy Phua was an academic advisor at Thompson Rivers University. She died after being hit by a pickup truck while crossing the street at University Drive on Nov. 15, 2019. (Facebook)
B.C. man behind wheel in fatal collision gets $2,000 fine, driving restrictions

David Tucker, 43, is to pay a $2,000 fine and go 18 months without driving – except for work and certain errands

Completed by the municipality was the demolition of the pier, including the installation of a new play area and pedestrian walkways. (Twitter/Jeremy Perry)
New Westminster pier park reopens 6 months after enormous fire

The new play area located below the Sixth Street pedestrian overpass is open

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Reports say a rising COVID-19 case count in the Vancouver Canucks after test results the team got back Thursday night, detecting six more infected players. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
6 more Canucks players test positive for COVID-19: report

The rising case count is attributed to test results the team got back Thursday night

B.C. Attorney General David Eby talks during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, May 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. applying for stay in court after court rules ICBC tribunal partly unconstitutional

Attorney-General David Eby stands by the government’s plan, which aims to divert minor claims to the tribunal

(Simon Dawson/Pool via AP)
Canadian researchers developing blood test to detect lung cancer early and save lives

‘If lung cancer is detected early then treatment outcomes improve enormously,’ says Dr. David Wishart

A BC Ferries vessel in Departure Bay in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file photo)
BC Ferries crew rescues person overboard on sailing from Vancouver Island

Incident happened soon after Queen of Surrey left Nanaimo on Thursday night

Most Read