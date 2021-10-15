Maple Ridge city hall considers apartments at Burnett and Lougheed

Maple Ridge city hall is considering a proposed six-story building and a total of 101 residential units at a development on Burnett Street and 117th Avenue, near the Lougheed Highway.

City council gave first reading to the plan, which would include 92 units in an apartment building, and another nine townhouse units.

The developer would combine five single family residential lots into a single 0.45 hectare (1.1 acre) property, located at the addresses: 22900 and 22904 117th Ave., 11675 229th St., and 11678 and 11690 Burnett St.

There would be underground parking, and rooftop amenity spaces in the form of terraces and patios with green elements such as planters and raised gardens.

The townhouses will be adjacent to 229th Street, as a transition between the neighbouring houses and the apartment building, noted a staff report.

The proposed apartment building is taller than permitted in the neighbourhood. A staff reported noted if it was on the west side of Burnett Street it would be located in the Town Centre Area Plan, and could rise to six storeys without the developer asking council for a height variance.

Coun. Ahmed Yousef queried staff whether there might be commercial space on the ground floor of the apartment building.

Mayor Mike Morden noted staff have allowed for that, and said he be supportive provided there is adequate public parking available.

Another councillor wants to ensure the building will accommodate electric vehicles.

“I’m going to have trouble supporting any building that doesn’t have EV plugs in it,” said Coun. Gordy Robson.

The project has been brought to council by Key Plan Development Management, and council gave the bylaws first reading on Tuesday.

