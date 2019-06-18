Jason Boldt (right) talks to his team on a chilly day early last season. (Contributed)

Maple Ridge coaches and players on Team BC

Heading to California tournament with 15U team

Two coaches and two players from the Ridge Meadows Royals bantam AAA squad will be part of Team B.C. this summer.

Head coach Jason Boldt and assistant Mike Ferguson just completed a selection process and among the 15 players they picked for the B.C. Minor Baseball 15-and-under team are Pierce Radke and Logan Macdicken of the Royals.

Radke is a shortstop and starting pitcher, who also leads the Royals in most offensive categories. He was also the fastest player in the Team B.C. timed sprints.

“He’s really good defensively, and an all-around athlete who does a lot of things well,” said Boldt, coach of the year for B.C. Minor Baseball in 2018.

Macdicken is a catcher and utility player who has played a lot of second and third base.

“He loves the game and practices a lot – a really committed kid,” said the coach, noting Macdicken goes to practices with older teams to get extra baseball in.

Boldt gave a tip of the cap to outfielder Taigan Godin, who also had a strong tryout and just missed making the team.

Boldt said Godin is a good outfielder with pop in his bat and who hits the middle of the order for the Royals.

Boldt said versatility among the players was considered a premium when the selections were made as they prepare for a long tournament in the California heat.

Royals win Bantam A provincial championship

The team leaves on July 5 for the USA Premier Baseball No. 1 Firecracker Classic in Orange County. It is a 36-team event that features teams from Australia, Hawaii and across the U.S.

The B.C. team is the only Canadian entry.

“It’s going to be awesome,” Boldt said. “I’m so looking forward to coaching the top 15U kids in the province.”

Boldt said it is a great opportunity for the kids to first be identified by college scouts.

