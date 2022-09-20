Maple Ridge council candidate wants safer, secure city

Jeffrey Martin is a council candidate who wants to help with some of the urban problems coming to the small place he grew up in.

Martin is a 25 year resident of Maple Ridge, and said he’s concerned with issues that come with being a “bustling suburban city.”

If elected, Martin is committed to increasing the safety of Maple Ridge, and exploring new ways to combat crime and addiction in the community.

“I’m concerned with issues that come with a growing city. The increase in crime and addiction; proposed safe injection sites; development of new homeless facilities; increasing housing and food costs; slowed development; and the destruction of our small-town culture,” he said.

“I fear if we continue on our current trajectory, Maple Ridge will become entirely unrecognizable. We need to stop adopting policies that promote homelessness and addiction,” Martin added.

“We need to enable law enforcement to do their job and keep the streets safe. We need to do everything we can to assist our small businesses, so families can succeed. We need to greenlight new developments that invigorate economic growth in our city, all while protecting our wildlife so that Maple Ridge retains its natural beauty that attract tourism and future residents.

Martin is also interested in bringing new amenities to Maple Ridge, including a new leisure centre and improved park services.

He believes in an open and transparent Maple Ridge council – one where the public is able to have their voices heard and respected, he said. He wants to create public polling and outreach to gather feedback and concerns from members of the community, and said he will serve as residents’ voice at the table.

“I believe change begins on a communal level. If elected, I want to do everything I possibly can to make life easier, more enjoyable, and safer for my fellow Maple Ridge residents,” he said.

Martin holds a Master’s Degree in Library and Information Sciences from the University of Western Ontario. He also earned a Double Hons BA from the University of Wales, Trinity Saint David. He said he is passionate about mixed martial arts, physical fitness, writing and outdoors activities.