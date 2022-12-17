Draft of rink expansion from city council agenda.

Draft of rink expansion from city council agenda.

Maple Ridge council plans expansion at Planet Ice

Fourth sheet of ice in the works as part of $25 million upgrade

Maple Ridge City Council is starting the process of building a fourth sheet of ice onto its Planet Ice arena.

Council is first asking the Agricultural Land Commission to allow the addition, as the property on Jim Robson Way sits on protected farmland.

“This is great news that an additional rink is on its way to becoming a reality, as we have heard how much recreational facilities like a new rink are needed by our growing community,” said Mayor Dan Ruimy.

“We appreciate the approach that staff is taking here to get the ALC approval for the new ice sheet while the work on the PRC Master Plan continues. Our hope is that we can move forward quickly to bring this project from concept to reality with groundbreaking in time for the city’s 150th anniversary.”

That would mean getting the project built in under two years, as the sesquicentennial anniversary celebrations are set for September 2024. The ALC review is expected to take six months.

The new mayor said the rink expansion is consistent with what he and his electoral team A Better Maple Ridge said during the election campaign.

The fourth ice sheet is intended to address a shortage of ice and dry floor time for the growing minor sports clubs.

It would be funded by approved borrowing of $23.5 million and supplemented with $1.5 million in community amenity contributions.

A schematic design includes a new NHL-size ice sheet, upgraded lobby and public space, new change rooms for the additional ice sheet, new offices, meeting space, fitness space, and a viewing area on the second level. The project would also include upgrades to the existing change rooms.

Coun. Ahmed Yousef said he wanted to “commend staff on bringing this forward. It’s of course much needed, and been talked about quite a bit in our community.”

READ ALSO: Public gets a say in Maple Ridge’s final Parks, Rec, and Culture Master Plan

The Agricultural Land Commission has allowed an arena building of a maximum of 10,000 square meters, with approvals that date back to the 1980s. The existing Planet Ice takes up almost 8,600 square meters, with two sheets of arena ice, and a third that has been converted into a curling rink and home of the Golden Ears Winter Club.

The proposed addition of a fourth ice sheet will increase the total arena size to approximately 11,800 square meters, so new approval is needed.

“The Planet Ice facility is the city’s only arena complex,” noted a staff report. “The proposal to add a fourth ice sheet will allow for more efficient operations and programming of recreational activities, as well as providing more dry floor space for special events, including the continued support for agricultural activities and exhibition space for the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Country Fest Agricultural Fair and the Ridge Meadows Home Show.

There are currently 400 paved parking stalls at Planet Ice, and 394 will be required. The new ice sheet will be built on approximately 75 parking spots, and staff recommended paving a gravel lot to accommodate approximately 140 more vehicles. That will create 465 parking spots.

READ ALSO: Road to Maple Ridge rink renamed Jim Robson Way

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City Councilmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘They rule by fear’: Greater Victoria funeral home cries foul after B.C. strips licence

Just Posted

Maple Ridge council is planning an expansion at Planet Ice. (The News files)
Maple Ridge council plans expansion at Planet Ice

Thomas Haney Secondary student Emi Hughes, 16 years old and in Grade 10, shared a variety of fall and winter pictures taken in and around Maple Ridge, from the forested area overlooking Rock Ridge, to images of Kanaka Creek Regional park and the Fraser River as seen from the Haney Wharf. (Special to The News)
IN OUR VIEW: Slow down this season, if you can

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Maple Ridge couple pleasently surprised their restaurant bill was covered

Ron He and Aila Bears just off the start line at the Jingle Bell Challenge speed skating meet. (Amber Gill/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows Racers host annual Jingle Bell Challenge

Pop-up banner image