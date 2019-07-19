Protestors with the Extinction Rebellion gathered in front of MP Dan Ruimy’s office in May. (Contributed)

Maple Ridge council will be asked to declare climate emergency

Vancouver, London and Los Angeles have already done so

Maple Ridge Council will be asked to declare a climate emergency at their Tuesday meeting.

Steve Ranta will request Maple Ridge become the latest Metro city to make this statement on climate change, and join Vancouver, Richmond, New Westminster, Port Moody, West Vancouver and North Vancouver in declaring a climate emergency.

“A report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change in the fall of 2018 was a real wake-up call,” said Ranta in a press release. “In cautious, scientific language, a group of the world’s top climate scientists basically said we only have about a dozen years to cut our carbon emissions in half, or the future will be grim.”

The United Nations sponsored IPCC is widely considered the most reliable authority on climate change.

“Maple Ridge has been doing some good things in helping to mitigate climate change, like the Town Centre Area Plan, and the planned higher density development along the Lougheed corridor to take advantage of the Translink B-line, but we’ve got to start moving a lot faster,” he added.

READ ALSO: Canadian communities responding to climate change

Ranta, who ran as an independent in the 2017 provincial election, is a member of Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Extinction Rebellion, a group which started in United Kingdom, where there has been massive civil disobedience aimed at forcing governments and corporations to take more urgent measures to mitigate climate change. One of its slogans is “Act Now.”

“It makes sense for Maple Ridge to declare a Climate Emergency. Our city already recognizes human-caused climate change is the biggest threat to the safety, livability and sustainability of Maple Ridge,” said Ranta. “It would be entirely consistent with good stewardship, and the image of Maple Ridge as a place close to nature.”

A climate emergency declaration would be expected to help communicate the urgency of taking measures now to mitigate climate change, as well as accelerate policy changes, planning, and projects, along with the provincial and federal governments, he added.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Police identify pair found dead along highway in northern B.C.
Next story
Trudeau says Ottawa open to proposals for B.C. refinery as gas prices soar

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows seeks partners in flood protection

$100 million in work needed to improve dike system

Maple Ridge senior facing homelessness at the end of the month

Jean Ticehurst can’t find affordable housing

Ross Davies advises on bear safety in Maple Ridge

With more bear activity this season, local expert stresses safety

Debate goes on about nutrition and autism in Maple Ridge

Spoke Wednesday at the Chrysta Learning Centre

UPDATE: Car plunges down embankment in Maple Ridge

Two people injured in morning incident

Trudeau says Ottawa open to proposals for B.C. refinery as gas prices soar

Prime minister says he knows B.C. residents are struggling and the federal government is open to ideas

B.C. man pleads guilty in snake venom death of toddler

Plea comes more than five years after the incident in North Vancouver

Police identify pair found dead along highway in northern B.C.

Woman from the U.S. and man from Australia found dead near Liard Hot Springs

Justin Trudeau’s carbon footprint revealed in ranking of world leaders

Travel company ranks 15 world leaders’ foreign flight CO2 emissions

B.C. First Nation’s group using ads in Texas targeting company for fuel spill

The Heiltsuk Tribal Council has called out Kirby Corporation for the Nathan E. Stewart oil spill

B.C. woman wins record $2.1 million on casino slot machine

‘That night was so surreal … I wasn’t able to sleep or eat for the first two days,’ she said

After B.C. dad’s death, Technical Safety BC wants changes to trampoline park rules

Jay Greenwood, 46, did ‘a series of acrobatic manoeuvres prior to a fall that caused serious injury and cardiac arrest’

Cars keyed on BC Ferries after alarms bother dog on board

Delta police arrested one passenger on suspicion of mischief

$900M settlement reached in class action on sexual misconduct in Canadian military

After facing criticism, the government moved to begin settlement proceedings in early 2018

Most Read