Maple Ridge fire destroyed more than backyard shed

A backyard fire in Maple Ridge on Saturday destroyed more than just a shed.

The fire occurred on Camwood Avenue at the back of Hanna Vorlickova’s property.

The building that was destroyed was known as “The Shed,” she said and used to be a beat-up shack. But it was fixed up last summer into a nice place for her teen son Jake to hang out with friends, play video games, and to work out to stay in shape for hockey.

Inside it was an Xbox, TV, weights and a work bench. All were destroyed in the blaze.

Vorlickova said her son and his dog were in the house at the time. She added that he saw the reflection of the flames in his glasses and called 911.

“We will, eventually, replace the items lost. Most importantly, I am grateful everyone is OK. No one, or no fur baby, was hurt,” Vorlickova wrote on Facebook.

READ ALSO: Shed burned Saturday night in Maple Ridge.

Maple Ridge Fire chief Howard Exner said it’s not known what started the fire at about midnight.

When firefighters first arrived, the fire had spread into nearby trees, making it seem larger than it actually was, he added.



pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter