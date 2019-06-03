Shed burned Saturday night in Maple Ridge

Forest fire hazard conditions in Maple Ridge are forecast to be moderate. (files)

Fire crews responded Saturday night to a shed on fire in a backyard in central Maple Ridge on Camwood Avenue.

Fire chief Howard Exner said it’s not known what started the blaze at about midnight, but said no one was inside and no one was injured.

When firefighters first arrived, the fire had spread into nearby trees, making it seem larger than it actually was.

A dozen firefighters also rushed over to north Maple Ridge on Monday at 10 a.m., by 216th Street and 132nd Avenue, after a brush fire started at a former tree nursery.

At first, firefighters couldn’t access the property. Eventually, road access was found, allowing them to extinguish the fire by 2 p.m.

The latter could have been more serious if the winds were stronger and the weather had been warmer, said Exner.

Forest fire hazard conditions in Maple Ridge are forecast to be moderate, with some light rain coming at the end of the week, he added.



