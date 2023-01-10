Maple Ridge food bank offering reward for safe return of property

The non-profit had laptops and a safe stolen during recent break in

The Friends In Need Food Bank has released a screen grab from a video of a person of interest after a recent break in at their administrative offices. (Friends In Need Food Bank/Special to The News)

A $1,000 reward is being offered by the food bank in Maple Ridge for the safe return of items stolen during a recent break-in.

Two laptop computers and a safe were stolen from the Friends In Need Food Bank on Thursday, Jan. 5.

Initially food bank general manager Evan Seal said two people were caught on camera outside the organization’s offices at around 5:30 a.m. before the door to the administrative offices in the front of the complex was pried open. Upon reviewing a video recording, he said, there were three people who appeared to be involved.

Seal also discovered a better image of one of the three people who were seen in front of the building just before the break-in.

The people responsible for the break-in pried open the door to the administrative offices, beside the main entrance to the food bank, and made their way upstairs where they punched out a lock on a door at the top to gain access to the floor. Then they kicked in every door to all the offices upstairs.

Four doors in total were broken.

Two laptops sitting on two of the desks were stolen along with the safe that was pried from a wall.

Anyone with information that will lead to the safe return of the stolen property is being asked to call 604-313-5221.

Anyone with information about the break-in or who are able to identify the suspects are asked to call Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-604-7647.

