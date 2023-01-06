Police release photos of suspects in Maple Ridge break-in

Police are looking for two suspects wearing distinctive clothing, who broke into a local, non-profit in the 22700-block of Dewdney Trunk Road. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)

Ridge Meadows RCMP have released the photographs of two suspects they are looking for in a recent break-in at a local non-profit.

Police say two people broke into a “local non-profit business” in the 22700 block of Dewdney Trunk Road at 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5.

The suspects, they said, entered the building, leaving a short time later with a safe.

Police are not naming the location, but The News has previously reported that there was a break-in at the Friends In Need Food Bank at the same time on the same day.

The first suspect is described as wearing a Nike Tilley-style hat, a red bandana, black jacket, grey gloves and pants, red shoes, and was carrying a duffle bag.

The second suspect is described as wearing a black Kappa jacket with black pants and black Nike shoes.

“This is really disheartening to have happened after the holidays,” said Cpl. Julie Klaussner with the Ridge Meadows detachment.

“These individuals are reprehensible and we will do everything that we can to locate these individuals and hold them responsible for their crime.”

Anyone with information about the break-in or who are able to identify the suspects are asked to call Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-604-7647.

