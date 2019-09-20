Maple Ridge has new top administrator

Maple Ridge has a new chief administrative officer to lead city hall and advise council.

Al Horsman was appointed by city council on Thursday.

“Mr. Horsman brings an extensive background in strategic planning, financial management, economic development and business planning to our organization. We’re looking forward to working with him to lead our city into the future,” Mayor Michael Morden said in a news release.

Horsman has served as chief adminstrator for the City of Sault Ste. Marie, in Ontario, since 2015, where he led a team of 1,000 employees.

Prior to his time in Sault Ste. Marie, he held a number of key positions with the City of Guelph, Ont., including as chief financial officer and the deputy chief administrative officer.

“I was born and raised in the Lower Mainland and I’m excited to be returning to lead the team here in Maple Ridge. I look forward to working with mayor and council to implement their strategic objectives for the city,” Horsman said in the release.

He’ll take over from Kelly Swift in late October. Swift was acting CAO, after Paul Gill’s retirement last February.



pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter