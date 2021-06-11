Maple Ridge holding Great Canadian Burger Battle

Vote in social media for your favourite from a downtown restaurant

The second annual Great Canadian Burger Battle is being staged in Maple Ridge, as a run-up to the city’s July 1 Canada Day celebrations.

The Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association is putting on the contest.

“Our second annual Great Canadian Burger Challenge, and it’s so simple to enter for your chance to win!” said the association.

“Simply tell us what burger in Downtown Maple Ridge is your go-to. Which one makes your mouth water and why? Three winning reviews will be chosen to win downtown Maple Ridge gift cards. The burger with the most reviews will win this years Great Canadian Burger Challenge!”

Follow @shopmapleridge on Facebook to support the burger you love. Winners could get a gift card valued at $50 or one of two runners-up valued at $25 each.

So far, the turkey burger at Humble Roots and the Umami Burger at Big Feast Bistro have gotten some early props.

The contest will run until June 30, with the winners announced on Canada Day.

