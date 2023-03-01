Maple Ridge hosts free seed swap garden party

The March 4 Seed Swap Garden Party hosted by the CEED Centre Society will feature four different presentations for gardeners of all experience levels. (The News file)

Instead of wine or dessert as party favours, the CEED Centre Society is asking locals to bring some of their seeds to the upcoming Seed Swap Garden Party on March 4.

This event will give people a chance to learn about growing their own food, check out the CEED Centre gardens, socialize with others, and exchange seeds amongst the group.

There with also be a lineup of presenters, which includes CEED Centre Society executive director Christian Cowley, who will be speaking on a variety of topics.

Carl Ronka and Dave Evely will also be presenting on various gardening issues, which the CEED Centre said can help both beginner and experienced gardeners.

“Carl will regale you with ways to tune into our local ecosystems,” said the CEED Centre Society.

“Dave will tease you with hydroponic techniques for the perfect, small-scale indoor garden. Christian will whisper into your ears how to liberate your plants from the tyranny of plastic pots and perhaps turn your world upside down by revealing why you are really watering the garden.”

For the younger attendees, there will also be a colouring corner set up, along with refreshments to keep their bellies happy.

The free Seed Swap Garden Party will take place on Saturday, March 4, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the CEED Centre Organic Community Garden, located at 11739 223 St., Maple Ridge.

