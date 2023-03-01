The March 4 Seed Swap Garden Party hosted by the CEED Centre Society will feature four different presentations for gardeners of all experience levels. (The News file)

The March 4 Seed Swap Garden Party hosted by the CEED Centre Society will feature four different presentations for gardeners of all experience levels. (The News file)

Maple Ridge hosts free seed swap garden party

CEED Centre Society all-ages event will take place Saturday morning

Instead of wine or dessert as party favours, the CEED Centre Society is asking locals to bring some of their seeds to the upcoming Seed Swap Garden Party on March 4.

This event will give people a chance to learn about growing their own food, check out the CEED Centre gardens, socialize with others, and exchange seeds amongst the group.

RELATED: CEED Centre Society looking for volunteers for Maple Ridge farm market

There with also be a lineup of presenters, which includes CEED Centre Society executive director Christian Cowley, who will be speaking on a variety of topics.

Carl Ronka and Dave Evely will also be presenting on various gardening issues, which the CEED Centre said can help both beginner and experienced gardeners.

“Carl will regale you with ways to tune into our local ecosystems,” said the CEED Centre Society.

“Dave will tease you with hydroponic techniques for the perfect, small-scale indoor garden. Christian will whisper into your ears how to liberate your plants from the tyranny of plastic pots and perhaps turn your world upside down by revealing why you are really watering the garden.”

For the younger attendees, there will also be a colouring corner set up, along with refreshments to keep their bellies happy.

The free Seed Swap Garden Party will take place on Saturday, March 4, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the CEED Centre Organic Community Garden, located at 11739 223 St., Maple Ridge.

RELATED: Community gardens hit with multi-year waitlists in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

gardeningmaple ridge

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
What you need to know about the B.C. government’s 2023 budget

Just Posted

Christian Cowley is the executive director of the CEED Centre Society and will be presenting on several topics at the March 4 Seed Swap Garden Party. (The News file)
Maple Ridge hosts free seed swap garden party

Minister of Finance Katrine Conroy tables her first budget in the legislative assembly at legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
What you need to know about the B.C. government’s 2023 budget

Stephane Labonne, general manager of parks, recreation, and culture, delivered a special video message to Maple Ridge residents, letting them know how the city plans to address the recent service disruptions. (Special to The News)
City of Maple Ridge vows to solve ongoing leisure centre issues

(Pitt Meadows Library/Special to The News)
ON THE PAGE: Libraries ramping up for spring break fun