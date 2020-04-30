City of Maple Ridge launches online fitness videos families can do from home to stay active during the current coronavirus crisis. (City of Maple Ridge video screen shot)

Maple Ridge launches online fitness videos

Programs will be accessible on the City’s website

City of Maple Ridge has launched a series of online fitness videos to help the community stay fit during the pandemic.

“Council has been impressed with how the community has come together to support one another,” said Mayor Mike Morden. “City staff have stepped up in creative ways to help citizens stay connected using virtual tools. Delivering fitness classes online is just one example of how we’re adapting.”

READ MORE: Maple Ridge mayor updates residents about COVID-19 response

Videos include yoga and various fitness programs that everyone can do in their own home, the City said in a release issued Tuesday (April 28).

“Parks, recreation and culture focuses on wellness and creating connections in the community,” said David Boag, general manager of parks, recreation and culture. “I know that staff and service partners such as fitness instructors have missed connecting with customers. This video series is meeting the direction provided by Dr. Henry to stay connected, even as we stay separate to stop the spread of COVID-19.”

Videos can be found on the city’s website at mapleridge.ca/2428 and on its Facebook page starting this week.

Some videos already posted online include a full body power sculpt workout, restorative yoga, a low-impact stretch and a family fitness dance which is described as “a fun class for everyone in your family that feels more like a dance party than fitness.”

More videos will be added, the City says.

