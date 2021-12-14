Daren Locke has won playing Keno. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge man wins at Keno just ahead of the Holiday season

Wins roughly $30,000

A Maple Ridge man will be able to get some grand holiday shopping done well in advance, after winning it big playing Keno.

Daren Locke, won $30,008 in a Keno draw on Nov. 10., leaving him completely shocked.

The game, which is a lottery-like game, saw Locke win last month and in the spirit of giving back, the local decided toto use his winnings towards an early gift for his family and friends this holiday season.

Locke purchased the ticket at Fox’s Reach Pub and was at the pub when he realized he won.

“My first thought was, ‘Wow!’” Locke recalled.

Locke said he would also like to use some of the winnings on himself and would like to plan a vacation to Las Vegas, Mexico or somewhere in Asia.

Just Posted

