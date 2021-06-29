Chief Joe Pierre of the Katzie with a net full of eulachon in 1968. (Maple Ridge Museum and Archives P13406)

Chief Joe Pierre of the Katzie with a net full of eulachon in 1968. (Maple Ridge Museum and Archives P13406)

Maple Ridge Museum marks National Indigenous History Month

Old photos feature First Nations people from Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

The Maple Ridge Museum and Archives has been posting in social media some striking images from Maple Ridge in honour of National Indigenous History Month, and recently posted this photo of a Katzie Fisherman holding a net covered in eulachon, taken in 1968.

“Today, Maple Ridge exists on the shared territory of the Katzie and Kwantlen First Nations. They have fished the Fraser River, Alouette River, and other local waterways since time immemorial and fishing continues to be an important part of their culture today,” said the Museum’s Facebook page.

The fisherman was identified as Chief Joe Pierre of the Katzie by a family member.

READ ALSO: Katzie ‘will not be standing down,’ oppose riverfront subdivision

READ ALSO: Japanese community was strong in early Maple Ridge

In June, the Canadian government commemorate National Indigenous History Month to recognize the history, heritage and diversity of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples in Canada.

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

First Nationsmaple ridgePitt Meadows

Previous story
Update: Three saved after float plane accident on Thomas Lake, north of Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Chief Joe Pierre of the Katzie with a net full of eulachon in 1968. (Maple Ridge Museum and Archives P13406)
Maple Ridge Museum marks National Indigenous History Month

Survivors of a float plane accident along Thomas Lake can be seen sitting on top of the plane. (Department of National Defence/Special to The News)
Update: Three saved after float plane accident on Thomas Lake, north of Maple Ridge

Wilf Truchon beats the heat at a Maple Ridge spray park. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Highest-ever temperature 41.4 C recorded in Pitt Meadows, Maple Ridge

Students at Albion elementary created a Garden of Gratitude art installation to be enjoyed by the community over the summer. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge students give thanks with a Garden of Gratitude