Maple Ridge Museum marks National Indigenous History Month

Old photos feature First Nations people from Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Chief Joe Pierre of the Katzie with a net full of eulachon in 1968. (Maple Ridge Museum and Archives P13406)

The Maple Ridge Museum and Archives has been posting in social media some striking images from Maple Ridge in honour of National Indigenous History Month, and recently posted this photo of a Katzie Fisherman holding a net covered in eulachon, taken in 1968.

“Today, Maple Ridge exists on the shared territory of the Katzie and Kwantlen First Nations. They have fished the Fraser River, Alouette River, and other local waterways since time immemorial and fishing continues to be an important part of their culture today,” said the Museum’s Facebook page.

The fisherman was identified as Chief Joe Pierre of the Katzie by a family member.

In June, the Canadian government commemorate National Indigenous History Month to recognize the history, heritage and diversity of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples in Canada.