Watch the grid inside this story that will be updated tonight as the results come in.

MAPLE RIDGE-PITT MEADOWS: NDP expected to take riding with current count

Updating as the numbers come in – see chart inside

Today is election day in B.C., and many of you cast a ballot for who you want to see represent you in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows riding for the next four years.

The polls have now closed, and numbers are starting to come in.

While final results will be for some time to come, here are some of the preliminary numbers as we’ve found so far tonight.

According to Canadian Press, they’ve called the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows riding as of 9:15 p.m.

Lisa Beare of the NDP has been re-elected as MLA in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows, keeping the seat for the party. Beare won 1,517 out of 2,333 counted votes (65.02 per cent) with 29 of 99 polls reporting.

Cheryl Ashlie of the BC Liberal Party won 816 votes (34.98 per cent).

As of 8:56 p.m., the NDP has won or is leading in 50 of 87 seats. The BC Liberal Party has won or is leading in 32, and the BC Green Party has won or is leading in three seats.

RELATED: B.C.’s snap election means 700k ballots will be counted manually, delaying results

.

LOCAL CANDIDATE PROFILES AND Q&As

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows riding

Liberal Candidate Cheryl Ashlie

NDP Candidate Lisa Beare

.

Maple Ridge-Mission riding

NDP Candidate Bob D’Eith

Liberal Candidate Chelsa Meadus

Green Candidate Matt Trenholm

.

RELATED: At least 26% of registered voters have already cast their ballot, Elections BC says

FINAL RESULTS DELAYED

Due to the ongoing pandemic, more British Columbians have decided to vote by mail-in ballot than ever before.

Election results won’t be finalized until after Nov. 6, when those mail-in ballots are counted.

This means that tonight’s election results may change.

An estimated 9,018 mail-in ballots were requested by Elections BC within the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows riding. There are a little more than 45,000 registered voters in the region.

Across B.C., a total of 478,900 mail-in ballots were returned to Election BC, as of Friday, Oct. 23.

There are roughly 3.5 million registered voters in the province.

Here is where you can find vote-by-mail numbers and registered voter numbers by riding: https://elections.bc.ca/docs/2020-vote-by-mail-statistics.pdf

RELATED: Early turnout breaks records as more than a million people vote ahead of B.C. election

.

IN PAST

In the last provincial election held in the riding of Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows, there were 27,059 votes cast of the 41,951 eligible registered voters. That translated to a 45 per cent voter turn out. There were 173 of those ballots rejected.

Of the valid ballots, NDP Lisa Beare garnered 45 per cent or 12,045 of those votes, ensuring the New Democrats took the riding from former Liberal MLA Doug Bing.

RELATED: NDP sweeps Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Mission

She was trailed by incumbent Liberal’s Doug Bing, who received 10,428 or 39 per cent.

The rest of the votes were split up between the Conservative’s Gary O’Driscoll with 676, Green Party’s Alex Pope taking 3,329, and independent Steve Ranta receiving 408.

RELATED: Millennials’ voter turnout in 2017 B.C. election up 7%

– with files from CP

________________________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020Election 2020maple ridgePitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Horgan trounces challengers to be re-elected in his Vancouver Island riding
Next story
MAPLE RIDGE-MISSION: Results are coming in

Just Posted

B.C. Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau outlines her party's climate action platform at Nanaimo's Vancouver Island Conference Centre earlier this month. (News Bulletin file photo)
Green leader Furstenau declared victor in her home riding on Vancouver Island

Cowichan Valley voters elect freshly minted party leader for her second term

BC Hydro has reported a power outage in Pitt Meadows on Saturday, Oct. 24. (BC Hydro)
More than 2,200 BC Hydro customers without power in Pitt Meadows

No word yet when power will be restored

John Horgan has been re-elected the MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca. (File-Black Press)
Horgan trounces challengers to be re-elected in his Vancouver Island riding

MLA has represented constituency of Langford-Juan de Fuca and its predecessors since 2005

(Black Press Media files)
Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Katzie Seniors Network keeps elders informed on how to vote

Rides to polling stations hard to come by, but many long term care homes have stations set up within

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows candidates engaged in an online debate on the environment. (Facebook)
Parties promise improvements to Golden Ears Park

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows candidates debate environmental issues

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry gives a daily briefing on COVID-19 cases at an almost empty B.C. Legislature press theatre in Victoria, B.C., on March 25, 2020. (Don Craig/B.C. government)
B.C. sees 223 new COVID-19 cases, now 2,009 active

Two new care home outbreaks in Surrey, Burnaby

Canada’s Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Friday October 23, 2020 in Ottawa. Canada’s top physician says she fears the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths may increase in the coming weeks as the second wave continues to drive the death toll toward 10,000. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada’s top doctor warns severe illness likely to rise, trailing spike in COVID-19 cases

Average daily deaths from virus reached 23 over the past seven days, up from six deaths six weeks ago

The Surrey Eagles logo.
COVID-positive test for Surrey Eagles player triggers postponement of two BCHL games

Saturday games were to be played in Chilliwack

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

BC Hydro map showing where power has been knocked out is dotted with over a dozen outages. (BC Hydro map screenshot)
Thousands without power in Lower Mainland on election day

One outage in Langley and Surrey is affecting over 4,000 customers

file
One dead after fiery crash near Agassiz

Agassiz RCMP report a 56-year-old man died Friday night

The possibility of the Canadian Premier League expanding to the Fraser Valley has been floated online. (Facebook photo)
Canadian Premier League possibly eyeing Fraser Valley expansion

Soccer league looking to add ninth team to the mix, B.C. markets potentially rumoured

An Elections BC sign directs voters to the advance polling station at the Smithers Curling Club Oct. 15, 2020. (Thom Barker photo)
Platform Points: Each party’s 2020 B.C. election promises

Oct. 24 is Election Day in B.C.

Most Read