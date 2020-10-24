MAPLE RIDGE-PITT MEADOWS: NDP expected to take riding with current count

Updating as the numbers come in – see chart inside

Today is election day in B.C., and many of you cast a ballot for who you want to see represent you in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows riding for the next four years.

The polls have now closed, and numbers are starting to come in.

While final results will be for some time to come, here are some of the preliminary numbers as we’ve found so far tonight.

According to Canadian Press, they’ve called the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows riding as of 9:15 p.m.

Lisa Beare of the NDP has been re-elected as MLA in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows, keeping the seat for the party. Beare won 1,517 out of 2,333 counted votes (65.02 per cent) with 29 of 99 polls reporting.

Cheryl Ashlie of the BC Liberal Party won 816 votes (34.98 per cent).

As of 8:56 p.m., the NDP has won or is leading in 50 of 87 seats. The BC Liberal Party has won or is leading in 32, and the BC Green Party has won or is leading in three seats.

.

LOCAL CANDIDATE PROFILES AND Q&As

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows riding

Liberal Candidate Cheryl Ashlie

NDP Candidate Lisa Beare

.

Maple Ridge-Mission riding

NDP Candidate Bob D’Eith

Liberal Candidate Chelsa Meadus

Green Candidate Matt Trenholm

.

FINAL RESULTS DELAYED

Due to the ongoing pandemic, more British Columbians have decided to vote by mail-in ballot than ever before.

Election results won’t be finalized until after Nov. 6, when those mail-in ballots are counted.

This means that tonight’s election results may change.

An estimated 9,018 mail-in ballots were requested by Elections BC within the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows riding. There are a little more than 45,000 registered voters in the region.

Across B.C., a total of 478,900 mail-in ballots were returned to Election BC, as of Friday, Oct. 23.

There are roughly 3.5 million registered voters in the province.

Here is where you can find vote-by-mail numbers and registered voter numbers by riding: https://elections.bc.ca/docs/2020-vote-by-mail-statistics.pdf

.

IN PAST

In the last provincial election held in the riding of Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows, there were 27,059 votes cast of the 41,951 eligible registered voters. That translated to a 45 per cent voter turn out. There were 173 of those ballots rejected.

Of the valid ballots, NDP Lisa Beare garnered 45 per cent or 12,045 of those votes, ensuring the New Democrats took the riding from former Liberal MLA Doug Bing.

She was trailed by incumbent Liberal’s Doug Bing, who received 10,428 or 39 per cent.

The rest of the votes were split up between the Conservative’s Gary O’Driscoll with 676, Green Party’s Alex Pope taking 3,329, and independent Steve Ranta receiving 408.

– with files from CP

