Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows School Board expects future funding shortfalls

Board looking for public feedback on the proposed preliminary budget

An ongoing operational funding shortfall is being projected by the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows School District for the next three consecutive school years.

For next school year, 2023/24, the board is estimating a funding shortfall of $0.45 million, that, they say will have to be addressed. The shortfall will be offset by a one-time budget surplus of $1 million, that can be used to fund one-time initiatives during the school year.

However, more budget funding shortfalls are expected to follow: about $1.65 million for the 2024/25 school year; $1.26 million for the 2025/26 school year; and $1.20 million for the 2026/27 school year.

The proposed preliminary budget for the 2023/24 school year was received by the board at the Wednesday, April 12, 2023, public meeting.

Funding shortfalls might put a damper on capital needs that were identified in the Strategic Facilities Plan that was adopted by the board in March 2022. An estimated $6.72 million of capital investment was expected to be needed stretching from last school year until the 2026/27 school year for new temporary classroom spaces, sustainability upgrades, and the renewal of facilities other than schools.

In addition, as per board policy, a contingency reserve of a minimum of one per cent of budgeted operating expenses, estimated at $2.01 million, has to be maintained in order to address financial risks that come about after the budget has been adopted.

However, the board noted in the proposed budget, the shortfall can be addressed by either securing funding from the province for eligible capital projects, or by allocating future available operating surplus funds to local capital now.

READ MORE: Budget surplus to address growing needs of SD42

More than 90 per cent of the school district’s revenue comes from the provincial government through the Ministry of Education and Child Care. And, the board noted in the preliminary budget, any changes to provincial grants has a significant impact on the school district’s budget.

The board is asking the public for feedback on the proposed preliminary budget for the next school year.

Feedback on key budget balancing proposals is being welcomed in the areas of: support for school growth plans; learning services; support for operational plans; regular student transportation; and the implementation of the Strategic Facilities Plan.

ALSO RELATED: SD42 asking for public input on design of new school in Maple Ridge

There are more than 16,000 students in the school district in 22 elementary schools, six secondary schools, two alternate schools, and certificate programs at Ridge Meadows College and Continuing Education.

To provide input through the online survey, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/budget-2023-24.

There participants will find links to both the proposed preliminary budget and an executive summary of the budget.

The survey will be open until 4 p.m. on April 20.

• The News has reached out to school board chair Elaine Yamamoto who was unable to respond before publication deadline.