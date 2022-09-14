Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Terry Fox Run virtual again this year

No organizer could be found for the 42nd annual event

The Terry Fox Run will be virtual again this year. (The News files)

The Terry Fox Run will be virtual again this year. (The News files)

The 42nd Annual Terry Fox Run is going to be held virtually again this year, despite the easing of COVID-19 health mandates that hampered the fundraising event for the past two years.

Unfortunately an organizer could not be found for this year, explained director of community development for B.C. and Yukon with the Terry Fox Foundation, Jack Basterfield.

Ali Wakeling, who organized the run for the past six years, stepped down earlier this year. However it was clear that not only was an organizer needed to put together an in-person event, but a committee, and volunteers.

There are a lot of positive conversations going on and people are interested in stepping forward in 2023, said Basterfield.But the conversations were taking place in too tight a time frame for this year, he said.

In 2019, the year before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, there were 273 participants and 25 volunteers on the run day, who raised $16,555.14 for The Terry Fox Foundation.

Last year, the second year the run was forced to take place virtually, $14,184.37 was raised – including pledges, merchandise, and online purchases.

This year the goal is $13,000 – although that amount has already been surpassed.

As of Tuesday, Sept. 13, $13,113 was already raised in support of the foundation.

So far Cathy Zaste has raised the most money out of the individual participants, raising $5,425. Team SETO has raised $1,793 and Katie Elder for Fred Elder Legacy has raised $1,175.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Terry Fox Run in need of an organizer

Terry Fox started on his Marathon of Hope on April 12, 1980 after the 18-year-old was diagnosed with osteogenic sarcoma above the knee and had to have his leg amputated. He was forced to stop his run on Sept. 1, 1980, when cancer returned to his lungs. He had run 5,373 kilometres. Fox died on June 28, 1981.

Since then the Terry Fox Run has raised more than $850 million for cancer research in Canada.

Basterfield is confident a Terry Fox Run committee will be set up in the community with enough time to organize an in-person event for next year.

ALSO: Young and old brave rain for Pitt Meadows Terry Fox Run

“I’m very optimistic that there should be one back next year,” he said.

The Terry Fox Run takes place Sunday, Sept. 18. Participants are being asked to participate wherever they are: around the neighbourhood, in the backyard, down the street, or around the block. People can walk, run, or ride

Anyone interested in becoming involved in organizing the run can contact Basterfield at 604-464-2666, and pressing one for community or email jack.basterfield@terryfox.org.

To donate or register for the run go to run.terryfox.ca/2989.

Is there more to the story? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Minister of municipal affairs Nathan Cullen announces climate funding at UBCM

Just Posted

On Wednesday (Sept. 13), the Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) and the District of Hope jointly rescinded the evacuation orders and alerts for the 12 properties in Hunter Creek Road and Laidlaw. (Lorraine Rafuse/Facebook)
All evacuation orders and alerts lifted for the Flood Falls Trail wildfire

The Terry Fox Run will be virtual again this year. (The News files)
Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Terry Fox Run virtual again this year

The Fraser River Indigenous Society is selling orange shirts in honour of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. (Fraser River Indigenous Society Facebook/Special to The News)
Orange shirts for sale for in Maple Ridge for upcoming Truth and Reconciliation Day

Darleen Bernard is running for Mayor of Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge mayoralty candidate favours less density in development