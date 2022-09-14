Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Terry Fox Run virtual again this year

The Terry Fox Run will be virtual again this year. (The News files)

No organizer could be found for the 42nd annual event

The 42nd Annual Terry Fox Run is going to be held virtually again this year, despite the easing of COVID-19 health mandates that hampered the fundraising event for the past two years.

Unfortunately an organizer could not be found for this year, explained director of community development for B.C. and Yukon with the Terry Fox Foundation, Jack Basterfield.

Ali Wakeling, who organized the run for the past six years, stepped down earlier this year. However it was clear that not only was an organizer needed to put together an in-person event, but a committee, and volunteers.

There are a lot of positive conversations going on and people are interested in stepping forward in 2023, said Basterfield.But the conversations were taking place in too tight a time frame for this year, he said.

In 2019, the year before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, there were 273 participants and 25 volunteers on the run day, who raised $16,555.14 for The Terry Fox Foundation.

Last year, the second year the run was forced to take place virtually, $14,184.37 was raised – including pledges, merchandise, and online purchases.

This year the goal is $13,000 – although that amount has already been surpassed.

As of Tuesday, Sept. 13, $13,113 was already raised in support of the foundation.

So far Cathy Zaste has raised the most money out of the individual participants, raising $5,425. Team SETO has raised $1,793 and Katie Elder for Fred Elder Legacy has raised $1,175.

Terry Fox started on his Marathon of Hope on April 12, 1980 after the 18-year-old was diagnosed with osteogenic sarcoma above the knee and had to have his leg amputated. He was forced to stop his run on Sept. 1, 1980, when cancer returned to his lungs. He had run 5,373 kilometres. Fox died on June 28, 1981.

Since then the Terry Fox Run has raised more than $850 million for cancer research in Canada.

Basterfield is confident a Terry Fox Run committee will be set up in the community with enough time to organize an in-person event for next year.

“I’m very optimistic that there should be one back next year,” he said.

The Terry Fox Run takes place Sunday, Sept. 18. Participants are being asked to participate wherever they are: around the neighbourhood, in the backyard, down the street, or around the block. People can walk, run, or ride

Anyone interested in becoming involved in organizing the run can contact Basterfield at 604-464-2666, and pressing one for community or email jack.basterfield@terryfox.org.

To donate or register for the run go to run.terryfox.ca/2989.

maple ridgePitt Meadows