Maple Ridge police seek shooting witnesses, dash cam, video surveillance

RCMP made several arrests after man shot on Saturday

After a man was shot early Saturday morning, Ridge Meadows RCMP are appealing for witnesses, and video that could assist their investigation.

Police officers responded to a shots fired call – what was described as a single gunshot – in the area of 11300 block of 207th Street, just before 3 a.m.

A white sport utility vehicle (SUV) was seen leaving the area, but was located a short time later by police.

A man was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and has since been released.

Multiple residences were contained and numerous arrests were made at these residences, said Const. Julie Klaussner. The people involved in the incident are known to each other, and have all been identified by the police. The General Investigation Section (GIS) is conducting the ongoing investigation.

“If you have any information regarding this incident, have dash camera footage or video surveillance, police are urging to you to contact the Ridge Meadows RCMP, if you have already not done so,” said Klaussner.

This incident is not associated to the Lower Mainland gang conflict she added.

