Maple Ridge Ramblers win in Alberni wrestling tournament

Maple Ridge’s Maddy Grof attempts to pin her opponent, Olivia Rhodes of Ucluelet, during the finals of the Alberni Invitational on Feb. 4. (Elena Rardon/Special to The News)

Maple Ridge Rambler Madisyn Grof was selected the most outstanding female wrestler at the 38th Annual Port Alberni Invitational Wrestling Tournament, held in the Vancouver Island community on Feb. 3 and 4.

Grof’s effort along with her 17 teammates gave Maple Ridge Secondary the top team title in the Senior Women’s Division.

Other Ridge champions include the province’s top under-17 female wrestler Ashton Senko, and Muriel Kott.

One step down the podium, winning silver medals, were Travis Schultz, Ptolemy Knight and Mikayla Pratt. Bronze medalists included Eva Fuller, Danika Michelsen and Agnia Krakovska.

Ridge wrestlers next take to the mat this Friday in Burnaby as they defend their Fraser North titles.

Grof is planning to sign with the SFU Red Leafs wrestling team on scholarship, joining four of her former MRSS teammates.

Westviews Tyson Deane Freeman won the 41 kg title, as he handily took all of his matches and never allowed a point scored on him.

