Maple Ridge receives almost $1 million from province

Maple Ridge is receiving almost $1 million from the province, as a grant in lieu of property taxes.

Some 55 municipalities throughout the province, including 14 in Greater Vancouver, will receive more than $17 million in grants in lieu of municipal property taxes this year. Maple Ridge’s share is $971,000.

“Through our annual grants-in-lieu program, we’re reimbursing municipalities for the important services they provide to provincial properties so they can fund the services and projects that meet the needs of their communities,” said Lisa Beare, Minister of Citizens’ Services, and MLA for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows.

“The funding makes a big difference in communities throughout B.C., particularly now, as local governments and the people they serve navigate the economic impacts of the pandemic,” she added.

Each November, the province pays grants in lieu of property taxes to municipalities and regional districts for services they provide in their communities, such as parks, sewers, roads, fire protection and other infrastructure projects. The grants are for properties owned by the provincial government, such as office buildings, warehouses and courthouses.

“This annual grant represents close to one per cent of our overall budget,” said Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden. “Council navigates a difficult path every year when allocating available funds against much-needed infrastructure and service improvements, while also trying to avoid municipal tax rate increases. This grant alleviates the financial impact on citizens.”

Grant calculations are determined under the Municipal Aid Act. Schools and hospitals are exempt from paying municipal property taxes, so are not part of the grants-in-lieu calculation. Also excluded are provincial assets including highways, forests, and parks or land under the control, management or administration of a Crown corporation.

“Local governments have their fingers on the pulse of their communities,” said Bob D’Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission. “These grants in lieu help municipalities throughout the province, like Maple Ridge, fund important projects that benefit residents every day such as road repairs, fire prevention, or improving local parks and green spaces.”