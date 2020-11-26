Lisa Beare, the MLA for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows, was sworn in as a member of cabinet on Thursday, Nov. 26. (Special to The News)

Lisa Beare, the MLA for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows, was sworn in as a member of cabinet on Thursday, Nov. 26. (Special to The News)

MLA for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows has a new cabinet position

Lisa Beare is the new Minister of Citizen’s Services

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows MLA Lisa Beare has secured a spot in John Horgan’s new government cabinet.

Beare will be the new Minister of Citizen’s Services, leaving her former Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture to Melanie Mark, the former Advanced Education, Skills and Training Minister.

She will be taking over the new portfolio from Anne Kang, MLA for Burnaby-Deer Lake.

READ MORE: Final results confirm NDP MLAs Beare and D’Eith as winners in Maple Ridge

Beare will now be in charge of B.C. Services cards, freedom of information and information technology infrastructure, among other things.

Bob D’Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission will be the new Parliamentary Secretary for Arts and Film under Minister Mark.

Before joining the BC Legislature in 2017, D’Eith worked in the entertainment industry for more than 25 years. He is an entertainment lawyer and a two-time JUNO Award nominated recording artist.

Cabinet members had their official swearing-in ceremony virtually at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26.

In total the new cabinet includes 20 ministers and four ministers of state. The cabinet will be supported in its work by 13 parliamentary secretaries, with portfolios including Rural Development, Anti-Racism, and Technology and Innovation.

READ MORE: Horgan names 20-member cabinet with same pandemic team

Notable cabinet postings include: David Eby who will continue in his role as Attorney General but now, also, the Minister Responsible for Housing; Nathan Cullen who is the Minister of State for Lands, Natural Resource Operations; Rob Fleming who is the new Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure; Jennifer Whiteside who takes over the role as Minister of Education; and Selina Robinson who is now the Minister of Finance.

Beare and D’Eith will also be part of the leadership team for the first session of the 42nd Parliament BC NDP government caucus.

D’Eith will be caucus chair and Beare the Deputy House Leader – positions they will hold until June 2022.

“Under the leadership of Premier John Horgan, our new executive and the whole New Democrat caucus is already hard at work, with British Columbians and the covid-19 pandemic being the top priority,” said new caucus chair D’Eith.

“We have 57 members who represent the diversity of our province, 23 of whom are new MLAs and all of whom are champions for their communities,” noted D’Eith.

“Our New Democrat government and caucus understands and shares the experience of British Columbians, and we will continue working hard to support people through the pandemic,” he said.

Both Beare and D’Eith were re-elected in the last provincial election on Oct. 24 and are two term MLA’s.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC NDPmaple ridgePitt MeadowsProvincial Government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Horgan names 20-member cabinet with same pandemic team

Just Posted

Lisa Beare, the MLA for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows, was sworn in as a member of cabinet on Thursday, Nov. 26. (Special to The News)
MLA for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows has a new cabinet position

Lisa Beare is the new Minister of Citizen’s Services

Representatives of MK Illumination light up Memorial Peace Park on Wednesday. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)
Maple Ridge decorating for Christmas

Lights and decorations going up in the downtown

RCMP are looking for this person, who is suspected of vandalizing holiday decorations. (Ridge Meadows RCMP photo)
Mounties look for yuletide vandal

Maple Ridge wreath thief removed decorations from doors and tried to set them ablaze

Firefighters on the scene of a fire at an abandoned house at the corner of 122 Avenue and 223 Street on Thursday morning. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Fire in downtown Maple Ridge

Abandoned house badly damaged Thursday morning

Ryan and Jessica Jordan with baby Easton. (Special to the News)
Maple Ridge couple finds surrogate after posting plea online

Devon Olson’s New Year’s resolution was to change somebody else’s life ‘profoundly’

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 13 deaths, 738 new COVID-19 cases

Number of people in hospital is nearing 300, while total cases near 30,000

The baby boy born to Gillian and Dave McIntosh of Abbotsford was released from hospital on Wednesday (Nov. 25) while Gillian continues to fight for her life after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Abbotsford mom with COVID-19 still fighting for life while newborn baby comes home

Son was delivered Nov. 10 while Gillian McIntosh was in an induced coma

B.C. Premier John Horgan, a Star Trek fan, can’t resist a Vulcan salute as he takes the oath of office for a second term in Victoria, Nov. 26, 2020. (B.C. government)
Horgan names 20-member cabinet with same pandemic team

New faces in education, finance, economic recovery

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

A new ‘soft reporting’ room is opening inside the Ann Davis Transition Society offices on Dec. 1, 2020 which is thought to be the first of its kind in B.C. (Ann Davis Transitional Society/ Facebook)
New ‘trauma-informed’ reporting room opening next week in Chilliwack

It’s a space for reporting domestic violence, sexual assault, or gender-based violence to police

The corporate headquarters of Pfizer Canada are seen in Montreal, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. The chief medical adviser at Health Canada says Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine could be approved in Canada next month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Health Canada expects first COVID-19 vaccine to be approved next month

Canada has a purchase deal to buy at least 20 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine,

The online poster for Joel Goddard, who left his Willoughby home Nov. 10, 2020, has been updated by his family and friends who received word that he’s been found.
Langley man missing since Nov. 10 found alive and safe in Abbotsford

Family of the Willoughby area man had been searching for days. Police find him at Abbotsford Airport

A UBC study recommends an multi-government investment of $381 million to protect 102 species at risk in the Fraser River estuary. (Photo supplied by Yuri Choufour)
102 Fraser River estuary species at risk of extinction, researchers warn

UBC team develops $381-million strategy to combat crisis, boost economy

Most Read