Maple Ridge river group celebrates 40 years

ARMS is getting to be middle age.

The Alouette River Management Society is celebrating its 40th year of saving fish and working to ensure they have a future in Alouette River system.

To celebrate, this year’s Ridge Meadows Rivers Day on Sept. 22, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., will have a ton of fun activities going on at the Rivers Heritage Centre at the north end of 248th Street in Allco Park.

The free event will include Gord and Trish, Lisa Rae Simons, story-telling and costume parades with Michelle Hersey and the Nylon Zoo, Dance-off with Spandy Andy, Click & Clown, and The Well Worn Trail children songs and puppeteering.

Other attractions include interactive displays from environmental groups, a 50/50 draw,a silent auction, face painting, carnival games and bird house building.

Ridge Meadows Rivers Day will also feature a live fishing pond run by the BC Federation of Drift Fishers. Food selections will include Kiwanis grill with tasty hamburgers and hotdogs, Tubsters mini-donuts, and Maple Ridge Lions popcorn.

The City of Maple Ridge Parks, the Port of Vancouver, BC Corrections, the Fish and Wildlife Compensation Program, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Agricultural Association, Remax, and the BC Federation of Drift Fishers and other community groups all help with Ridge Meadows Rivers Day.

Ridge Meadows Rivers Day coincides with World Rivers Day that marks the importance of rivers around the globe.



