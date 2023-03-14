Funding for addition to Harry Hooge Elementary approved. (Google Street View)

Maple Ridge school to get new addition

226 additional spaces to be added to Harry Hooge Elementary

An elementary school in Maple Ridge will be getting a new addition thanks to the provincial government.

The Ministry of Education and Child Care approved an addition to Harry Hooge Elementary, which will allow the district to move ahead with the development of a business case.

The addition to the school is expected to yield an additional 226 spaces and with the timing of this funding announcement is expected to be complete in 2026.

“We are grateful for the support of our community. This approval is the result of a great deal of work and advocacy,” said Elaine Yamamoto, board chairperson of the Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows School District, about the funding announcement for Harry Hooge Elementary, as well as Pitt Meadows Secondary School.

On Friday, March 10, Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows MLA Lisa Beare and Maple Ridge-Mission MLA Bob D’Eith were on hand along with school board members and other dignitaries to announce the funding approval for a new secondary school in Pitt Meadows. The new school is going to replace the old building and will be seismically sound and will accommodate more students.

Work on the revised business case for Pitt Meadows Secondary will begin immediately, read an announcement by the school district, with the hope that a new secondary school is announced within the next 12 months.

Yamamoto said she is looking forward to working collaboratively with the ministry, Katzie First Nation, and the City of Pitt Meadows to make sure the new secondary school will benefit students, staff, and the community.

“We invite the community to join us in celebrating this exciting news and look forward to providing updates on the progress of these projects.”

READ MORE: Province announces funding for new high school for Pitt Meadows

ALSO: BCNDP promises new high school in Pitt Meadows

