Maple Ridge schools hosting bottle drive fundraisers on Saturday

Hammond Elementary and Maple Ridge Elementary are just some of the local schools hosting bottle drive fundraisers in January. (Blackpress file)

Many locals are dealing with an overflow of recycling thanks to the recent holiday celebrations, and two Maple Ridge schools would like to help ease this struggle while also putting the empty bottles and cans to good use.

On Saturday, Jan. 7, Maple Ridge Elementary and Hammond Elementary will both be putting on their own bottle drive fundraisers.

Maple Ridge Elementary’s event will be raising money for the upcoming graduation of their Grade 7 class, while Hammond Elementary is trying to get enough money to throw a camping trip for their Grade 6 and 7 students.

RELATED: Maple Ridge elementary school hosts bottle drive for upcoming grad class

Anyone wanting to contribute to the Maple Ridge Elementary bottle drive can do so by leaving their empty bottles on their front porch by 9 a.m. on Saturday, or bringing them to the drive-thru donation line that will be at the school on Jan. 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Questions regarding the Maple Ridge Elementary fundraiser should be directed to jenbrunet@hotmail.com.

Contributions to the Hammond Elementary bottle drive can be made in a similar fashion by leaving them in front of the home by 9 a.m. on Saturday, or dropping them off at the school between the hours of 9 a.m. and noon.

Any questions about the Hammond Elementary fundraiser should be directed to either Claudine at 604-802-1816 or Michelle at 778-239-8196.

RELATED: GoFundMe set up for family of Langley crash victim

fundraiserfundraisingmaple ridgeSchoolsStudents