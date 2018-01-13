IHIT investigators mark evidence in Kin Park in Maple Ridge after the Dec. 22 shooting. (THE NEWS files)

Maple Ridge shooting victim identified

Police believe Ricco Sansalone’s murder was targeted

The murder victim who was shot in Maple Ridge last month has been identified as Manricco “Ricco” Sansalone.

According to media reports, Sansalone has family who are members of the Hells Angels.

The 26-year-old man was shot on Dec. 22, and then was driven, or drove himself, to Ridge Meadows Hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

Members of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) and a police canine unit searched Kin Park for evidence, and it is believed the shooting occurred there. A KIA car with the back window broken out was parked at the hospital that morning.

Sansalone does not have a criminal record. IHIT said at the time of his death he was known to police, and characterized the shooting as targeted. According to his obituary, Sansalone had spent last summer fighting forest fires, and was going to take on a millwright apprenticeship.

“We’ll forever miss Ricco’s gentle nature and his ability to light up a room with his smile and contagious laughter,” said the obituary. “Ricco loved his family and would always be willing to drop his plans to help family or friends in need.”

• Anyone with information is asked to call IHIT tip line 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Previous story
For whom should the roads toll in Maple Ridge?

Just Posted

Maple Ridge shooting victim identified

Police believe Ricco Sansalone’s murder was targeted

Cops arrest man who pepper sprayed them while fleeing

Robert Orr charged with assaulting police officer

Burrards goalie drafted second overall into BCJALL

Ten Burrards players drafted

MacDuff’s Call: No longer OK for ‘boys to be boys’

The fact remains that creators of profit and holders of power seemingly still get away with bad behaviour.

For whom should the roads toll in Maple Ridge?

Council tells TransLink commission to make sure road pricing is fair

UPDATED: Ridge RCMP assist in Mission arrests

Two suspects fled from Eighteen Pastures golf course.

Trump gets ‘excellent health” report from White House doctor

Recent book and detractors have suggested president is mentally unfit

Canucks rally in second period to beat Blue Jackets 5-2

Sven Baertschi sparked a four-goal second period for Vancouver, Jacob Markstrom had 27 saves

Facebook edits feeds to bring less news, more sharing

Facebook shares dropped more than 5 per cent to $177.31 in premarket trading after change unveiled

LETTERS: Plastic bags an ‘easy feel-good fix’

Bags have secondary uses, other problems more pressing

Bartley wins Spengler Cup gold

Former NHLer now playing in Sweden

High school teachers hope jiu-jitsu will instill discipline, confidence in students

New program’s goal is to help kids who need a positive environment to learn, grow, and exercise

B.C. woman’s anti-abortion beliefs a roadblock for summer jobs grant

Requirement to support reproductive rights in funding application angers some faith-based groups

Victoria first B.C. municipality to adopt plastic bag ban

City bylaw will come into effect this summer

Most Read