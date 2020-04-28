Yennadon Elementary has started a mystery reader activity for students to help keep them engaged with reading. (SD42/Facebook)

Maple Ridge students collect clues to identify weekly mystery reader

School aims to help keep kids engaged with reading while learning from home

A Maple Ridge school has an introduced a school-wide online activity to help keep students “excited and engaged” with books while they continue to learn from home, the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows School District shared online.

Yennadon Elementary School has started a mystery reader activity where members of the school community share one new “not-too-obvious” clue each day of the school-week.

On Friday after students have received all five clues will make a prediction about the identity of the mystery reader before they virtually visit all the classes and read a picture book aloud.

“The mystery reader is usually greeted with ‘oohs and ahhs’ and some variation of ‘I knew it!’” said Lisa Lawrance, school principal.

A teacher at Yennadon suggested the mystery reader idea because it coincides with the school growth plan to increase student reader engagement, Lawrance explained.

The activity has gained wide interest receiving more volunteers than weeks left in the school year.

“We have selected volunteers from a wide range of grades and roles for this activity. We are so excited about connecting with our students and families through literature,” Lawrance added.

