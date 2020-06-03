Maple Ridge well reopened after being vandalized mid-May

The Whonnock Community Well has reopened after being vandalized mid-May. (Black Press files)

Whonnock’s community well has been re-opened after vandalism in mid-May left it out-of-service.

An alert was posted on May 12 advising the well would be closed until further notice after vandals broke into the building at 10918 272 St. damaging the door and stealing supplies and equipment used for maintaining the well.

They also stole lights from inside the building, said Fred Armstrong with the City of Maple Ridge.

Even though the water source and distributing equipment did not appear to be tampered with, Armstrong said that out of an abundance of caution, and per the city’s safety protocol, they had to shut down the well.

They reported the incident to the RCMP, as well as Fraser Health.

“As per City of Maple Ridge protocol the well was kept off line to repair the building and per our protocol for a breach of the building to ensure the water source was safe for public consumption,” said Armstrong.

“Once the repairs were completed, and the Fraser Health were notified, the well was placed back in service,” he said.

Police received an online report and are currently investigating the incident, confirmed Const. Julie Klaussner with the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

The city announced the reopening of the well on May 21.

