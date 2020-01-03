Memorial service being planned for legion president Jim MacDonald. (THE NEWS – files)

Memorial service for Maple Ridge legion president

Jim MacDonald spoke for veterans for years

The man who was the face of the Maple Ridge Legion Branch 88 will be remembered this Sunday by his comrades, friends and neighbours.

A celebration of life for Jim MacDonald will take place at the legion on 224th Street and 121st Avenue, with doors opening at 9:15 a.m. and ceremonies beginning at 10 a.m., sharp.

MacDonald, 79, died in late November and had just been heavily involved in Remembrance Day ceremonies, presenting the first poppy of the year’s campaign to Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden.

Read more: Maple Ridge legion president dies

The service will see speeches by family and colleagues “of a life well lived, and an opportunity for us to show our love for his family members and share our memories,” said a notice on Facebook.

People wanting to attend, are asked to RSVP via Facebook or e-mail the legion at: legion88@telus.net

Longtime friend and colleague Fred Armstrong will emcee the event, but people are also welcome to share stories about MacDonald, or, they can send in their comments to Armstrong at: fredarmstrong01@gmail.com. for reading to the audience.

Any donations are being asked to be forwarded to the Legion No. 88 poppy fund, the Variety Club or B.C. Heart and Stroke Foundation.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Draw tonight for record $70-million lotto jackpot in B.C.
Next story
Windy morning forces B.C. Ferries to cancel sailings

Just Posted

‘Clean up sign commemorating Abernethy logging and Churchill’

Maple Ridge historical marker undercovered during bypass improvements.

Abbotsford International Airport welcomes 1 millionth passenger

YXX crosses 1 million passenger mark in one calendar year for first time in airport history

Wind, rain and snow warnings issued across the Lower Mainland

Winds expected to ease through Saturday afternoon

Letters: What’s real long-term vision for lower Hammond?

Mill site represents a rare planning opportunity to creatively redevelop a prime, large property.

Rain leads to high water levels, more on the way for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Storm expected to hit Thursday afternoon

Fashion Fridays: How to clean out your closet

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Windy morning forces B.C. Ferries to cancel sailings

Corporation says Friday conditions are ‘boisterous’

Draw tonight for record $70-million lotto jackpot in B.C.

First Lotto Max draw of the year could make someone particularly rich

Contractors picked for B.C.’s Pattullo Bridge replacement

Acciona, Aecon to build union-only four-lane Fraser crossing

B.C. mom gets $368 traffic ticket for touching phone mounted to dashboard

Lawyer says that ticket is ‘invalid’ and officer gave inaccurate information

Two B.C. men found guilty of staging crash in ICBC lawsuit

Judge finds two of 13 defendants guilty in Surrey ICBC scam

Much of B.C. under weather warnings as winter storm touches down on south coast

Strong winds, rain and heavy snowfall expected to continue through to Saturday

Surrey, Abbotsford homes crack top 10 most expensive properties in B.C.

Lululemon founder Chip Wilson’s property in Vancouver remained the most valuable property in B.C.

‘I thought I was going to die:’ Skier recovering after being lost for two days on B.C. mountain

Mark Gayowski, 34, says the experience was ‘life-changing’

Most Read