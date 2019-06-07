Modular homes moving on to foundations

Temporary location in Maple Ridge, says BC Housing

The foundations are now in place and the buildings are being hauled in as BC Housing continues work on the temporary modular housing complex on Burnett Street in downtown Maple Ridge.

The complex is set to open in the fall to provide 51 units of supportive housing for former residents of Anita Place Tent City.

“Horizon North has completed in-factory construction of the modular homes and they will start arriving on site this week. The project is on schedule and expected to be complete by October,” Laura Mathews with BC Housing said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the search continues for a permanent supportive housing complex in Maple Ridge.

The modular homes on Burnett Street are intended to be temporary until a permanent location for a supportive housing complex in Maple Ridge can be found.

BC Housing has completed its eight small-group public consultation sessions held in May about the supportive housing complex and will share the feedback from those meetings with the city and mayor, “as we move towards a permanent, supportive housing plan,” Mathews said.

Most of Maple Ridge city council however opposes the construction of the temporary units.

BC Housing also held a YouTube question-and-answer session on the complex in April.


