More snow, bitter cold in Wednesday’s forecast for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Icy roads could be seen all around Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows after the snowfall over last weekend. (Priyanka Ketkar/The NEWS)

After the Christmas-weekend snow, residents of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows will need to gear up for a fresh wave of snowfall Wednesday night.

According to Environment Canada, snowfall in the range of five-to 10 centimetres is expected to fall across the lower mainland, with heavy snow expected to start in the evening.

“With ample cold air in place, this system will result in widespread snow beginning this evening and tapering off Thursday morning,” according to the snowfall warning from Environment Canada of Wednesday, Dec. 29.

City of Pitt Meadows will be clearing snow and applying salt wherever needed and lower priority routes will also be salted today. The city is also urging commuters to stick to main routes wherever possible.

The city has also listed a few reminders for commuters and residents:

Stay back and give snowplows plenty of room

Keep street parking to a minimum to allow plows to clear and salt

Clear sidewalks to prevent slips and falls

Shovel snow onto your lawn not the street

Clear your nearest catch basin, if possible

Residents would also need to be careful with freezing water lines due to the cold temperature, said the city. To prevent water from freezing, residents should open cabinet doors around the pipes to let air circulate, keep thermostat consistent during the day and night, leave the faucets dripping a little water to avoid solid freezing, keep garage doors closed and protect outdoor pipes.

