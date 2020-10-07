Black Press files

Motorcycle crash on Lougheed sends rider to hospital Tuesday

Third bike crash in five days in Fraser Valley, two caused fatalities

A motorcyclist in a crash on Lougheed Highway in Maple Ridge suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital on Tuesday evening.

The crash occurred near the intersection with 240th Street, and Ridge Meadows RCMP closed the eastbound lanes. The public was alerted at approximately 8:30 p.m.

It was the third serious accident involving a motorcycle in the area in the space of five days. A Surrey man died after losing control of his motorcycle on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langley on Monday night.

READ ALSO: Surrey man dies after losing control of motorcycle on Highway 1 in Langley

On Friday night, a Maple Ridge man died after losing control of his motorcycle while approaching the Golden Ears Bridge. He was ejected from the bike, and found on the ground level of 201 St. below the ramp.

READ ALSO: Maple Ridge man, 45, dies at scene of Golden Ears Bridge crash

More details about the Tuesday incident, as they become available.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
