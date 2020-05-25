Shots were fired in Maple Ridge Saturday morning, just before 11 a.m. (Black Press Media files)

Mounties collar suspect after shots ring out in Maple Ridge

Weekend incident on 227th Street leads police to Surrey for one arrest and gathering of evidence

Shots that rung out in Maple Ridge Saturday morning ended with the arrest of a suspect in Surrey, and a court appearance set for mid-July.

Ridge Meadows Mounties received a 9-1-1 call at about 10:45 a.m. indicating shots were heard in the 12500-block of 227th Street, said media officer Const. Julie Klaussner.

“Within minutes, Ridge Meadows frontline police members attended and confirmed no one was injured and secured the scene,” she said.

Ridge Meadows serious crimes and forensics identification units attended, and during the intervening investigation, they identified a suspect.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge social media lights up with fear of predator – Mounties find nothing criminal

Meanwhile, just a few minutes later – at approximately 11 a.m. – police spotted a suspect vehicle travelling south on the Golden Ears Bridge.

Klaussner said they did not initiate a pursuit, but rather “continued to observe from a safe distance.”

An RCMP police dog unit was subsequently called in to assisted, and once on scene took over surveillance.

“When safe to do so, the suspect was arrested without incident in Surrey,” she explained, noting search warrants were then secured and further evidence gathered.

“This is a great example of how police resources, and their different units, all work together to identify a suspect and safely make an arrest while simultaneously keeping the public’s safety a priority,” Klaussner said.

The suspect, yet to be identified by Mounties, was released on an undertaking pending a court appearance on July 16.

Mounties collar suspect after shots ring out in Maple Ridge

