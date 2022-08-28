New candidate for school board wants to help students achieve their goals

David Isaac is running in the upcoming election for school board. (Special to The News)

Another candidate from Pitt Meadows has thrown his hat into the ring for school board trustee.

David Isaac is the parent of a 16-year-old daughter currently in the school system.

He said he has noticed persons involved in the school system are at most times at odds with each other – even though everyone has the same goal,that being the success of students.

“I’m not here to change the School District, I am only one voice, one person, I simply want to be able to bring the various parties together to help achieve the goal of helping students reach their potential and succeed and meet their goals,” he said.

Isaac ran for Maple Ridge school board trustee in 2014.

At the time he said he volunteered with: the Maple Ridge Lions Club; Ghost Ridge, a haunted house at Halloween that used to raise money for local community organizations; and with Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Country Fest.

Isaac firmly believes that being a school trustee is the most important position in the city.

“While Council and the Mayor may set policy and taxes for the city during their term, if students cannot achieve success while in school, who will be able to purchase the homes, start the new businesses and otherwise pay the taxes,” he asked.

The election is on Saturday, Oct. 15.

