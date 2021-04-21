New management soon for Pitt Meadows park

The gate to Grant Narrows Park re-opened to the public July 17, 2020. (The News files)

New management is in the works for Grant Narrows Regional Park.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development is hopeful the province will reach an agreement for the short and long-term management of the site within the next three to five weeks.

“We are still working on an agreement with our partners to secure a short and long term approach to the management of the site. In the meantime, we are ensuring the gate is locked overnight and we are conducting occasional inspections,” said ministry spokesperson Tyler Hooper, adding that at the moment they cannot disclose who the new operators could be.

Previous operators, Katzie Development Limited Partnership, left the site May 8, 2020, citing liability issues with the docks in the park that they described at “unstable” and “in a state of disrepair.” Without an operating agreement with the province, they were unable to do any repairs. Katzie First Nation took control of park operations in 2011.

Until new management takes over, bi-weekly inspections of the park will be done by ministry staff who will be examining things like trail maintenance, park infrastructure and adherence with the Wildlife Act.

Park users still have access to the dock and boat launch, but, “strictly at their own risk,” said Hooper.

“We do not have an operator on-site, however, we have chosen to not completely shut the site down at this time,” he said. “Pending the outcome of a new operator, this could change.”

Currently they are arranging for garbage disposal at the site, as it was, “temporarily impacted.”

The park is open from dawn until dusk, said Hooper, and the ministry is strongly encouraging users to follow Public Health Orders and physical distancing.