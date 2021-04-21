The gate to Grant Narrows Park re-opened to the public July 17, 2020. (The News files)

The gate to Grant Narrows Park re-opened to the public July 17, 2020. (The News files)

New management soon for Pitt Meadows park

Occasional inspections of Grant Narrows Regional Park taking place

New management is in the works for Grant Narrows Regional Park.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development is hopeful the province will reach an agreement for the short and long-term management of the site within the next three to five weeks.

“We are still working on an agreement with our partners to secure a short and long term approach to the management of the site. In the meantime, we are ensuring the gate is locked overnight and we are conducting occasional inspections,” said ministry spokesperson Tyler Hooper, adding that at the moment they cannot disclose who the new operators could be.

READ MORE: Pitt Lake cabin owners – only – allowed access to Grant Narrows Park boat launch

Previous operators, Katzie Development Limited Partnership, left the site May 8, 2020, citing liability issues with the docks in the park that they described at “unstable” and “in a state of disrepair.” Without an operating agreement with the province, they were unable to do any repairs. Katzie First Nation took control of park operations in 2011.

Until new management takes over, bi-weekly inspections of the park will be done by ministry staff who will be examining things like trail maintenance, park infrastructure and adherence with the Wildlife Act.

Park users still have access to the dock and boat launch, but, “strictly at their own risk,” said Hooper.

“We do not have an operator on-site, however, we have chosen to not completely shut the site down at this time,” he said. “Pending the outcome of a new operator, this could change.”

READ MORE: Grant Narrows Regional Park open to the public

Currently they are arranging for garbage disposal at the site, as it was, “temporarily impacted.”

The park is open from dawn until dusk, said Hooper, and the ministry is strongly encouraging users to follow Public Health Orders and physical distancing.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
U.S. to help Canada with more COVID-19 vaccine supply, Biden says
Next story
VIDEO: Large, police-patrolled crowds gather at Vancouver beach for COVID protests

Just Posted

The gate to Grant Narrows Park re-opened to the public July 17, 2020. (The News files)
New management soon for Pitt Meadows park

Occasional inspections of Grant Narrows Regional Park taking place

Maple Ridge City Hall. (The News files)
Maple Ridge takes development services virtual

Building, planning and engineering services will be offered online only until end of the month

Thousands have converged in Whonnock Lake Park to enjoy the nice weather. (Roxanne Hooper/The News)
Thousands enjoy Maple Ridge park as city warns about social distancing

Portable toilets installed in anticipation of nice weather

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Two new Maple Ridge schools have COVID-19 exposures

Alouette elementary and Maple Ridge secondary visited by virus

Ridge Meadows RCMP Const. Britteny George and Westview students turned old tires into pet beds. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge students help turn old tires into pet beds

Westview art classes and RCMP constable take on project

A large crowd protested against COVID-19 measures at Sunset Beach in Vancouver on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Snapchat)
VIDEO: Large, police-patrolled crowds gather at Vancouver beach for COVID protests

Vancouver police said they patrolled the area and monitored all gatherings

Canadian driver Paul Tracy pulls out of the pits during the morning session at the Molson Indy in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, July 26, 2003 (CP/Richard Lam)
Vancouver is considering hosting a Formula E race using electric cars

The race would be part of a three-day event focused on climate and sustainability

Chart from the April 20 B.C. budget shows sharp dip in real estate sales early in the COVID-19 pandemic and the even steeper climb since late 2020. (B.C. government)
Hot B.C. housing market drives property transfer tax gains

B.C. budget boosts tobacco, sweet drinks, carbon taxes

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Da Vinci Experience is scheduled to open at Tsawwassen Mills (5000 Canoe Pass Way) in June, with early bird tickets for shows July 15 to Aug. 15 on sale now. (Submitted photo)
‘Immersive art experience’ in Tsawwassen to showcase work of Leonardo Da Vinci

The Da Vinci Experience to open at Tsawwassen Mills in June, early-bird tickets on sale now

Teena Clipston is asking for support for her son as he struggles with his addiction. (Teena Clipston)
‘Where else do we go for help?’: Okanagan mom struggles to aid son fighting opioid addiction

Teena Clipston is learning that help can be hard to find

President Joe Biden holds a virtual bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
U.S. to help Canada with more COVID-19 vaccine supply, Biden says

The U.S. has already provided Canada with about 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine

B.C.’s 2021 budget is trending in the right direction to support farmers, says the BC Fruit Growers’ Association. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
BC Fruit Growers’ Association gives thumbs up to provincial budget

BCFGA general manager said budgetary investments put farming industry on a good trajectory for recovery

Man gunned down Wednesday morning outside of Langley Sportsplex at 91a Ave and 200 Street. (Shane MacKicha/Special to The Star)
VIDEO: IHIT investigating fatal shooting near Langley Sportsplex

91A Avenue at 200th Street is closed to the public as investigation continues

Most Read