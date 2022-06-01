New Pitt Meadows council candidate likes city’s direction

Alison Evans serves on city committees, will run in October election

A new candidate for a seat on Pitt Meadows council isn’t calling for change at city hall, but rather to keep a good thing going.

Alison Evans announced this week that she will run for council in the Oct. 15 municipal election.

“I love the way things are going, and I want to be involved,” she told The News.

Evans has lived in Pitt Meadows with her family since 2008, loves the city, and wants to maintain its small-town charm.

“We’re growing, and as a city we have to grow and progress, but we have to do it in a balanced manner.”

Evans said her top three issues are public safety, economic growth and maintaining a liveable city.

She has worked as a 911 dispatcher for more than 15 years, and studied Emergency Preparedness at the Justice Institute of BC.

“My education and first-hand knowledge gives me an experienced voice to help with the development of our autonomous RCMP detachment and to help further enhance our fire services,” she said.

On the issue of economic growth, she is informed by owning two small businesses in the city – a CrossFit gym and most recently a mobile food business.

“This gives me a unique view on how the city can help small businesses thrive in our city,” she said.

Evans has a degree in Kinesiology, a certificate in public relations, and also completed the University of Alberta’s Indigenous Canada course.

Her community involvement includes two city committees: the Active Transportation and Economic Development Advisory Committees. She also coaches volleyball at Pitt Meadows secondary.

“When I’m not at PMAP watching my oldest son play baseball for Ridge Meadows, I’m driving my youngest to dance competitions for a local studio, or taking my dogs to North Bonson off-leash park,” she said.

In free moments, she enjoys playing soccer, kayaking on the Alouette River and running the dikes.

She has a website with more information at alisonevans2022.com and a Facebook page Alison Evans for Pitt Meadows City Council.