Chris O’Brian is running for Maple Ridge council. (Special to The News)

Chris O’Brian is running for Maple Ridge council. (Special to The News)

O’Brian would bring an independent voice to Maple Ridge council

More businesses, more downtown patrols and more amenities needed says candidate

Chris O’Brian has announced he will run for a seat on Maple Ridge city council in the Oct. 15 municipal election.

He is running independently, and said “I will vote and make decisions on council without being influenced by, or feeling indebted to, others on a slate.”

He is a member of the city’s Transportation Advisory Committee, and is familiar with the Lougheed Corridor Project. If he gets a seat at the council table, O’Brian wants to ensure there are more businesses included in the plan.

“I will only approve this development if it has an adequate amount of commercial construction, as it has been planned as mixed use residential-commercial. I would like to see at least 25 per cent of the development be commercial,” said O’Brian.

“Residents of Maple Ridge shouldn’t have to keep travelling to Langley or Coquitlam to do much of their shopping.”

He said the development also needs to have adequate parking for both residents and visitors, and at least two new parks.

O’Brian will also work for an expansion to four lane roads along Golden Ears Way and Abernethy Way east to 256th Street, and said future development planned in east Maple Ridge needs adequate roads to handle the traffic.

“I will look at road improvements on each new development to ensure residents are not delayed with more traffic congestion,” he said.

READ ALSO: Yousef will seek second term on Maple Ridge city council

He will also be proposing green wave technology be considered along Lougheed Highway through the city. This has been used in other large cities to move traffic along during peak times by having green lights coordinated to stay on in sequence.

O’Brian said he wants to see more EV stations to keep up with the demand from electric vehicles, and will contact TransLink about improved bus service to east Maple Ridge and Silver Valley.

New bylaws to address crime in the downtown business district are another priority. O’Brian is in the application process to be a volunteer Community Safety Officer, and recommends expediting the recruitment process to get many more CSOs patrolling the downtown area.

“I would also like to see more RCMP bike and foot patrols in the area in an effort to bring the crime rate down,” he said.

He would advocate for the re-opening of Riverview Hospital, to help address the issue of homelessness, and has an online petition calling for a modern treatment and recovery center in Maple Ridge.

He said the city needs more amenities, including a new indoor pool.

“With increased developer CAC and DCC fees being proposed, this should help fund amenities without causing a significant increase in property taxes,” said O’Brian.

READ ALSO: Tickets now available for Haney House halloween event on Oct. 22 and 23

Have a story tip? Email: ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC Election 2022City Councilmaple ridge

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Queen Elizabeth II under medical care amid health fears
Next story
Feds commit $500,000 to fighting sexualized violence on B.C. campuses

Just Posted

Gladys Hewson is running for school board. (Special to The News)
Long time minor hockey volunteer running for Maple Ridge school trustee

Chris O’Brian is running for Maple Ridge council. (Special to The News)
O’Brian would bring an independent voice to Maple Ridge council

War Horse was screened at the ACT last year. (Brinkhoff/Mögenburg/Special to The News)
ACT Arts council in Maple Ridge looking for board members

Tylee Yang shared another sunset picture, this one taken along the Fraser River at Kanaka Creek Regional Park earlier this year. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Where sunset meets river

Pop-up banner image