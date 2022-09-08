O’Brian would bring an independent voice to Maple Ridge council

More businesses, more downtown patrols and more amenities needed says candidate

Chris O’Brian has announced he will run for a seat on Maple Ridge city council in the Oct. 15 municipal election.

He is running independently, and said “I will vote and make decisions on council without being influenced by, or feeling indebted to, others on a slate.”

He is a member of the city’s Transportation Advisory Committee, and is familiar with the Lougheed Corridor Project. If he gets a seat at the council table, O’Brian wants to ensure there are more businesses included in the plan.

“I will only approve this development if it has an adequate amount of commercial construction, as it has been planned as mixed use residential-commercial. I would like to see at least 25 per cent of the development be commercial,” said O’Brian.

“Residents of Maple Ridge shouldn’t have to keep travelling to Langley or Coquitlam to do much of their shopping.”

He said the development also needs to have adequate parking for both residents and visitors, and at least two new parks.

O’Brian will also work for an expansion to four lane roads along Golden Ears Way and Abernethy Way east to 256th Street, and said future development planned in east Maple Ridge needs adequate roads to handle the traffic.

“I will look at road improvements on each new development to ensure residents are not delayed with more traffic congestion,” he said.

He will also be proposing green wave technology be considered along Lougheed Highway through the city. This has been used in other large cities to move traffic along during peak times by having green lights coordinated to stay on in sequence.

O’Brian said he wants to see more EV stations to keep up with the demand from electric vehicles, and will contact TransLink about improved bus service to east Maple Ridge and Silver Valley.

New bylaws to address crime in the downtown business district are another priority. O’Brian is in the application process to be a volunteer Community Safety Officer, and recommends expediting the recruitment process to get many more CSOs patrolling the downtown area.

“I would also like to see more RCMP bike and foot patrols in the area in an effort to bring the crime rate down,” he said.

He would advocate for the re-opening of Riverview Hospital, to help address the issue of homelessness, and has an online petition calling for a modern treatment and recovery center in Maple Ridge.

He said the city needs more amenities, including a new indoor pool.

“With increased developer CAC and DCC fees being proposed, this should help fund amenities without causing a significant increase in property taxes,” said O’Brian.