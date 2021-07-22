One airlifted to hospital after Maple Ridge crash early Wednesday morning

The crash happened at 256 Street and 98 Avenue early Wednesday morning. (The News files)

A crash in Maple Ridge has resulted in one person being airlifted to hospital early Wednesday morning.

Ridge Meadows RCMP confirmed that a single vehicle “incident” took place at 256 Street and 98 Avenue.

Insp. Jayson Lucash described the incident as “low speed”.

Lucash said that upon police arrival three occupants were found conscious, breathing and cooperative.

“However, one person was airlifted to hospital with non-life threatening lower body injuries,” he continued, noting that speed and alcohol are not factors in the crash.

The mother of one of the occupants of the vehicle took to social media to reply to concerned comments online about the incident, thanking everybody for their kind words.

The rollover resulted in her daughter being thrown from the vehicle, she said, adding that her daughter is in stable condition and is awaiting surgery at B.C. Children’s Hospital.

READ MORE: Ridge Meadows RCMP announce addition to leadership team

“Her injuries are fractures on both sides of her pelvis in the front in two places and a fracture on the back left of her pelvis, puncture wounds and is full so scrapes and bruises,” the mother said.

“BUT she is ALIVE,” she exclaimed online.

READ MORE: 1 person in custody after Maple Ridge crash; witnesses describe possible road rage

“She has a very long road ahead of rehab and healing. But we’ve got this. She definitely had an angel watching over her,” mom said, adding that the female driver of the vehicle is “OK” and the other girl is stable as well.

Lucash said the investigation is ongoing.

car crashmaple ridge