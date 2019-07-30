Park is open, but Whonnock Lake beach still closed

It’s OK to use the beach at Whonnock Lake Park, just don’t go in the water. (THE NEWS/files)

Whonnock Lake beach remains closed as the most recent water test indicated that the E.coli count still exceeds the Fraser Health requirements, city spokesman Fred Armstrong said on Monday.

However, the public can still enjoy the sand beach, dock, picnic areas and playground, just as long as they don’t go in the dirty water.

Armstrong said that the city has increased its water-quality testing to twice a week, as recommended by Fraser Health. “City staff will continue to water sample, evaluate results and notify the public when the beach has re-opened,” he said.

There’s no anticipated date for that however.

People can check the readings at Fraser Health’s website, Armstrong noted.

Whonnock Lake has been closed to swimming since July 11.

Fraser Health says that geometric mean levels, a type of average based on at least five samples, of more than 200 E.coli bacteria per 100 ml of water and/or a series of single sample results that exceed 400 E.Coli – are unsatisfactory.

A single water sample taken July 25 at Whonnock Lake showed a reading of 1,350 E.coli per 100 ml, with the average level of E. coli at 307 per 100 ml.

The presence of E.Coli shows that there is fecal contamination in the water.

Whonnock Lake Beach was also closed last year for a time, as were several major beaches in Vancouver.

Causes of contamination can include algae blooms, geese or pet waste, or possibly, runoff of contaminated water into the lake following a heavy rain. No sewage flows into the lake.



