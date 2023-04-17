PHOTOS: Lawn bowling newcomers show up to first open house event

More than 15 people showed up to the first open house event at the Maple Ridge Lawn Bowling Club on April 15. (Brandon Tucker/The News)More than 15 people showed up to the first open house event at the Maple Ridge Lawn Bowling Club on April 15. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
The rainy weather didn’t dampen the adventurous spirits of the more than 15 people who showed up to the first open house event of the season for the Maple Ridge Lawn Bowling Club.

The club’s head coach Ray Wakeman helped introduce the participants of Saturday’s event to the game of lawn bowling, which is one of the more popular senior-friendly sports offered in the community.

With the new season having just kicked off on April 2, Wakeman and the rest of the lawn bowling club are hopeful that these open house events will help increase their membership numbers.

The next lawn bowling open house event will take place on Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 11445 232 St.

More information is available by emailing Wakeman at rwakeman@shaw.ca.

