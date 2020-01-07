Elk at north end of Pitt Lake. (Contributed)

Pitt Lake elk face poachers and other threats

Conservation officers chasing too many bear calls – Hunter

A herd of Roosevelt Elk in the Upper Pitt Lake area should be getting better protection, but Conservation Officers are snowed into Maple Ridge by bear calls.

Human-wildlife conflicts, the vast majority of which involve bears, are keeping officers from doing other work to protect wildlife, said Sgt. Todd Hunter.

A small herd of 23 Roosevelt elk was reintroduced to the Upper Pitt Lake area in January 2005. The Environment Ministry attempted to bring back a herd that was wiped out by overhunting in the early 1900s.

A decade later, the herd had almost tripled in size, and the Environment Ministry allowed a small hunt – with two tickets issued on a limited entry hunting draw, and two other bulls allocated to the Katzie First Nation.

A herd of them was photographed in the water at the north end of Pitt Lake on Dec. 31.

Hunter said the conservation service monitors the hunts and also does “proactive patrols in the area to deter non-compliance.”

He said the sensitive population is subject to predation by wolves, poachers and over-hunting.

“There are all sorts of pressures they face.”

One was found after being shot and left to rot in a creek in 2016.

There are currently two active investigations involving that herd, which Hunter said he is not able to discuss at this time. Such investigations are an annual event, he added.

He reiterated the message that people need to manage their garbage and attractants in cities, including Maple Ridge, to reduce human-wildlife conflicts.

He noted bears are still active and there have been more sightings of cougars in the area.

In 2019, 14 bears were shot in Maple Ridge, and conservation officers are kept busy responding to public complaints.

That reduces the amount of time they can dedicate to other conservation efforts, like protecting the Upper Pitt elk, said Hunter.

While it is a healthy population, the goal is to see the herd reach 160 animals.

Roosevelt is the largest species of elk in North America, and the largest adult bulls can stand 1.5 m at the shoulder, and weigh up to 500 kg.

 


WestJet passengers stuck in Calgary after weather prevents landing in Penticton – twice

Pitt Lake elk face poachers and other threats

