Pitt Meadows adopts its first independent Parks, Recreation and Culture Master Plan

Framework to help make decisions around parks, recreation, facilities over the next 15 years

The City of Pitt Meadows has adopted its first independent Parks, Recreation and Culture (PRC) Master Plan after consultation and inputs from residents, sport user groups and stakeholders over the last year. The plan will provide a framework for decisions related to parks, recreation, arts and culture land use, programs, and facilities over the next 15 years.

“Our parks, recreation, arts and cultural facilities are the heart of our community,” said Mayor Bill Dingwall. “Whether you enjoy cycling along our dikes, playing baseball at the Athletic Park, visiting the Art Gallery, or exercising at our Fitness Centre, there is something for everyone in this plan.”

The City will also be establishing a PRC Advisory Committee in 2022 to work with both City staff and Council on how to best advance the Master Plan’s recommendations, which includes plans for the new Amenity Lands the City received earlier this month near the Pitt Meadows Athletic Park.

Chief Administrative Officer Mark Roberts said that the resident and stakeholder engagement was integral to the PRC Master Plan process.

“We are pleased to have received the input of so many residents and user groups whose feedback and insight has helped create a planning document that reflects the unique character of our community and will help us plan the City’s ongoing investment in these areas,” he said.

The Master Plan process involved a review of all the City’s parks, recreation, arts and cultural facilities, programs and services including comparisons to other municipalities. The creation of the plan was based on extensive engagement with stakeholders and residents through surveys and focus groups to ensure that the plan aligns with the community’s needs and priorities.

This is the first PRC Master Plan since the joint model between the City of Maple Ridge and City of Pitt Meadows was dissolved in 2016, and the previous plan created in 2010.

“We are proud to now have a PRC Master Plan that is unique to our community’s needs to inform City planning and policies for many years to come,” added Dingwall.

To review the Master plan, people can visit: pittmeadows.ca/prcmasterplan.

