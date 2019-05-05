Anna Serbinenko and her Super Decathalon over Vancouver. (Contributed)

Pitt Meadows air show taking off

June 1 event features Fraser Blues and growing number of acts

The annual Airport Day in Pitt Meadows will feature professional acts and the Royal Canadian Air Force.

One of the headliners will be the Fraser Blues, flying in formation with their vintage L17 Navion aircraft. Part of that four-member team are the YPK general manager Guy Miller and his father and former interim airport GM George Miller.

Guy Miller was an RCAF fighter pilot and instructor who flew F-18 Hornets, then went commercial flying 747s for Cathay Pacific.

George Miller was also an RCAF pilot who retired a colonel. He was a member of the Golden Hawks, Canada’s first military aerobatic team, and later team leader of the iconic Canadian Snowbirds.

Guy Miller said the Blues used to do 20-30 air shows each summer, but now choose fewer and smaller events, and Pitt Meadows is an obvious choice.

“It’s a good team, comprised of some pretty experienced pilots,” he said.

There will be another father/son team in John and Richard Mrazek flying three different aircraft – a Harvard “Pussycat,” Yak 18T “Tweedy Bird” and an L29 Jet Delfin), and putting on an aerobatic show they say has “lots of noise, smoke and skill.”

“They put on a wonderful aerobatic show,” said Miller.

The world of female aerobatic pilots is growing and the YPK organizers were able to book Anna Serbinenko in her Super Decathlon, which she pushes high in the sky in what she calls a “Sky Dance.”

Miller said she is one of those fliers who is a full-time professional airshow act.

“She’s a heavy hitter, for sure.”

The show will also feature “The Gravel Cowboys” and their bush planes, performing short take-offs and landings, along with a friendly competition to see which cowboy is the best.

The Langley Museum of Flight and the RCAF will also be part of the show with some unique and powerful aircraft, including rescue demonstrations and fly-bys involving Cormorant rescue helicopters and Buffalo rescue planes.

Ken Hildebrandt, who is part of the Abbotsford International Airshow announcing team, will call the action.

The air show is the highlight of Pitt Meadows Airport Day, which includes a kid zone, entertainment, food trucks and other vendors.

Airport Day takes place June 1, the same as Pitt Meadows Day.

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The Mrazek Airshows Harvard and Yak-18T. (Contributed)

Previous story
Three confirmed dead, 1 airlifted to hospital after plane crash near Smithers
Next story
VIDEO: At least 40 dead in Russian planes fiery emergency landing

Just Posted

The sun has set on another successful Ridge Meadows Home Show

Thousands took in the show over the weekend

Pitt Meadows air show taking off

June 1 event features Fraser Blues and growing number of acts

Music marathon coming to Memorial Peace Park

The concert is a fundraiser for the Garibaldi music program

Maple Ridge boxer wins national championship

Fighter Sabri Faruk moving up in the sport

Lots to see and do on the final day of the Ridge Meadows Home Show

The Ridge Meadows Home Show will shut the gates for another year at 4 p.m. on Sunday

VIDEO: At least 40 dead in Russian planes fiery emergency landing

The airport said the aircraft had 73 passengers and five crew members on board

Three confirmed dead, 1 airlifted to hospital after plane crash near Smithers

A helicopter from Smithers was first on the scene yesterday

More sailings cancelled with Spirit of BC ferry out of service until May 15

Wind-damaged vessel requires more repairs

B.C. tourist who visited Seattle diagnosed with measles prompts warning

Officials say the man travelled to the Seattle area in late April

B.C. VIEWS: Forest industry revitalization looks like the opposite

Caribou protection, forest tenure restriction, increasing stumpage

Major housing development planned on Indigenous land in heart of Vancouver

The Squamish Nation will build about 3,000 housing units

As U.S. lowers auto emissions standards, Canada is at a fuel efficiency crossroads

The federal government has started to give away money to encourage people to buy electric cars

Green party targets use of tax money for political attack billboards in B.C.

Weaver is calling for a ban on political attack billboards blaming Horgan for a spike in gas prices

Senator says solitary-confinement bill will make some conditions worse in Canadian prisons

Currently, inmates in segregation are restricted to two hours a day outside their cells

Most Read