Pitt Meadows city hall reopening

Government building will be available to members of the public on Monday, Sept. 14

The City of Pitt Meadows will take another small step towards normalcy Monday when it reopens its city hall to members of the public.

The government building will be able to process many types of payments, including taxes, permits, licences, utility billings, and more, but additional in-person services will be available by appointment only for now.

Mayor Bill Dingwall said he is grateful to community members who have done their part to slow the virus over the past several months.

“As we to look towards recovery and resilience, we must continue to work together and do our part to ensure the health of our community.”

Out of caution for the safety of the city’s employees and residents, remote services are highly encouraged and the following safety protocols will be in place:

· Limited nine persons capacity

· Physical distancing (6-foot distance from others)

· Mask/face coverings are required

· Keep hands and surfaces clean (hand sanitizer will be available at each location)

· Protective Plexiglas in place at front counter

· One-way traffic and designated entrance and exit doors

City Hall will be open to the public during regular business hours, Monday to Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. for payments and general customer service.

All other in-person services will be by appointment only.

Staff are continuing to offer customer service support by phone: 604-460-5454, email: info@pittmeadows.ca or online: pittmeadows.ca.

The city’s eServices are also available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for dog or business licences, ticket payments, scheduling building inspections, and more online at mypittmeadows.com.

Chief Administrative Officer Mark Roberts noted the city has re-opened several facilities for in-person services beginning Monday, September 14 with more planned openings over the coming weeks.

“Thank you to all our staff for their diligent work to help establish important protocols for the safe and gradual reopening of our facilities and programs including the recreation centre, seniors centre, museum, and arena.”

As additional facilities, programs and services become available, full details and COVID-19 safety enhancements will be shared on the city’s website and social media channels.

Please visit pittmeadows.ca/COVID19 for the latest information.



