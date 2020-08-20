Ridge Meadows RCMP responded to a report of a collision on Old Dewdney Trunk Road between Harris Road and 203rd Street around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (The News file)

Pitt Meadows crash sent four to hospital

Collision occurred on Old Dewdney Trunk Road between Harris Road and 203rd Street

RCMP are investigating a collision in Pitt Meadows between two vehicles that sent one man to hospital in critical condition after being extracted from a car.

Officers responded to a report of a collision on Old Dewdney Trunk Road between Harris Road and 203rd Street around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, said Staff Sgt. Jolaine Percival with the Ridge Meadows RCMP.

“The investigation and witness reports suggested one of the vehicles had allegedly crossed the centre-line creating the collision,” she said.

The driver of the Mustang involved in the collision was trapped inside the vehicle and was extracted by crew from the Pitt Meadows fire department, according to police.

He was sent to hospital in critical condition, but later improved to stable, Percival said.

Three occupants in a Jeep involved in the collision were also taken to hospital, but they did not sustain serious injury, she added.

“The Ridge Meadows RCMP’s Road Safety Target Team has taken conduct of the file and the investigation is continuing,” Percival said. “All factors will be considered as part of the investigation including speed of vehicles, weather and road conditions and any possible impairment.”

