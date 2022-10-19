Pitt Meadows cycling group wraps up season with a biking scavenger hunt

The event will take place at Pitt Meadows Cycle on Oct. 23

Pitt Meadows Cycle hosts a variety of community bike events for women, including ladies-only bike maintenance nights. (Pitt Meadows Cycle Facebook/Special to The News)

Cyclists will be gathering in Pitt Meadows this weekend to put their minds and bodies to work in the annual bike scavenger hunt.

This event is run by the Gravel Girls cycling group, which is a local collective of women of all ages who frequently ride together, and is hosted by Pitt Meadows Cycle.

Every year, they gather together to complete this competitive scavenger hunt as a way of celebrating the end of their cycling season.

Once everyone has arrived, teams will be made, and the riders will be set off across the city to find a variety of items.

While the majority of the participants will be members of the Gravel Girls, Pitt Meadows Cycle says that newcomers can still attend if they RSVP for the event ahead of time.

Those who participate can also enjoy a barbecue hosted at Pitt Meadows Cycle after the scavenger hunt is finished.

The scavenger hunt will take place on Sunday, Oct. 23, at 3.pm. at Pitt Meadows Cycle, located at 19070 Lougheed Hwy. It is scheduled to take no more than three hours, with the barbecue starting at 6 p.m.

To RVSP for the event, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/613255620337023. More information is available by calling Pitt Meadows Cycle at 604-465-2885.

