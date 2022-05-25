Pitt Meadows Day going live again

Pitt Meadows annual family celebration of summer, and epic water fight, is back live this year.

The 81st Annual Pitt Meadows Day is happening on June 4.

“We’re so glad to be able to come together, connect, and celebrate this extra special day in-person again,” said Mayor Bill Dingwall. “Events include all our favourite traditions including a pancake breakfast, parade, artisan market, live entertainment, food trucks, children and youth activities, salmon BBQ, fireworks and new this year, a family-friendly beverage garden.”

List of events and activities include:

• Pancake Breakfast – A pre-parade tradition, hosted by the Pitt Meadows Lions Club at Heritage Hall between 8 and 10 a.m.

• Parade – Starting at 11 a.m. there will be a variety of floats – about 60 t0 80 – rolling along Harris Road, from Hammond to McMyn Roads. The parade sees the city firefighters and other emergency responders engaging Pitt Meadows kids in a water fight. Water balloons are prohibited as part of the parade, but water guns are encouraged when the fire department truck goes past. Parents and guardians are asked to make sure children do not run out to parade floats as they pass by. There will be road closures from approximately 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• Kids Zone – families will have a variety of fun activities for kids of all ages, including the Rock Wall at Harris Road Park (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

• A family-friendly beverage garden will have musical entertainment until 7 p.m., a sitting area and a variety of food trucks at Harris Road Park.

• Artisan and exhibitor market will see local artisans offer handmade goods and local businesses/organizations provide information on their business as well as having something fun for the kids (from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

• Pitt Meadows Art Gallery is Pitt Meadows Proud – The annual exhibit is back for its third year from May 28 to July 10, celebrating this all-local group of artists and showcasing the community in a variety of mediums. Check it out in person or online at pittmeadows.ca/pmag.

• A Salmon BBQ dinner will be cooked by the Pitt Meadows Fire Department and served by Mayor Dingwall and council from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Heritage Hall.

• The fireworks show will start at 10 p.m. at Pitt Meadows Athletic Park. Security and RCMP will be onsite to ensure safety.

“We’re looking forward to celebrating Pitt Meadows Day with the entire community in June,” said city CAO Mark Roberts. “Special thank you to all the volunteers, participants, supporters, performers, and sponsors who have contributed to the 81st Annual Pitt Meadows Day event.”

Visit pittmeadowsday.ca to find out more.